ProBio Announces Six Presentations at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 28th Annual Meeting 2025

HOPEWELL, N.J., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProBio, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced that it will present six poster presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting, taking place May 13–15, 2025, in New Orleans, LA. The presentations will spotlight ProBio's latest advancements in DNA and viral vector manufacturing, including plasmid DNA production, enzymatic linearized DNA for mRNA therapeutics, and optimized processes for recombinant AAV (rAAV) and lentiviral vector (LVV) manufacturing.

"Our presence at ASGCT this year demonstrates ProBio's commitment to advancing cell and gene therapy through innovative manufacturing solutions," said Allen Guo, CEO of ProBio. "The presentations highlight our progress in developing efficient, scalable and high-quality platforms for plasmid DNA and viral vector production, to support pre-clinical and clinical program needs. With our state-of-the-art facilities in Hopewell, we're proud to contribute to transformative therapies that were once unimaginable. These are exciting times for ProBio and the cell and gene therapy community."

Presentation Details:

Title: Advanced Plasmid Linearization Using Type I and Type II Restriction Enzymes: A Scalable, High-Purity Platform for Cell and Gene Therapy Applications



Poster Number: AMA743



Session: Tuesday Poster Reception



Date and Time: May 13, 2025, 6:00 PM–7:30 PM



Location: Poster Hall Hall I2



Authors: Charlie Fan, Justin Chen, Philemon Asfeha, Rui Tang, Pawan Bhatt and Delicia Henriques.

Title: Enhanced Yield and Structural Integrity in Plasmid Biomanufacturing Employing the PowerS-ITR E. coli Platform



Poster Number: AMA763



Session: Wednesday Poster Reception



Date and Time: May 14, 2025, 5:30 PM–7:00 PM



Location: Poster Hall Hall I2



Authors: Shrey Amin, Ssempa Kisaalita, Sneha Vilayur, Delicia Henriques, Ryan Rubino, Aparna Nandakumar, Murali Jujjavarapu, Aneri Maniar, Philemon Asfeha, Rui Tang.

Title: Optimization and Comparative Analysis of Host Cell DNA/RNA Quantification and Plasmid Supercoiled Percentage: Cost-Effective Agarose Gel Electrophoresis vs. High-Sensitivity qPCR and IEC-HPLC



Poster Number: AMA1056



Session: Thursday Poster Reception



Date and Time: May 15, 2025, 5:30 PM–7:00 PM



Location: Poster Hall Hall I2



Authors: Delicia Henriques, Murali Jujjavarapu, Aparna Nandakumar, Aneri Maniar, Ryan Rubino, Eric Gliniak, Minqi Jiang, and Philemon Asfeha.

Title: Efficient Viral Vector Production Cell Line — PowerS™-293/293T



Poster Number: AMA1057



Session: Thursday Poster Reception



Date and Time: May 15, 2025, 5:30 PM–7:00 PM



Location: Poster Hall Hall I2



Authors: Chunling Xuan, Xiangyu Zang, Rongna Ding, Jane Liu, Andy Tran, Haibo Zhang, Davis Xie, Eric Lin, Moco Wang.

Title: Quality by Design in Plasmid DNA and Gene Therapy: ProBio CDMO's Digital QMS for Risk-Based Manufacturing Excellence



Poster Number: AMA1060



Session: Thursday Poster Reception



Date and Time: May 15, 2025, 5:30 PM–7:00 PM



Location: Poster Hall Hall I2



Authors: Julie Erwin, Sham Lasker, Taruj Patel and Ben Chen.

Title: Enzymatic Linearized DNA – A Novel, Cell-Free Platform for Accelerated mRNA Therapeutic Development



Poster Number: AMA1580



Session: Thursday Poster Reception



Date and Time: May 15, 2025, 5:30 PM–7:00 PM



Location: Poster Hall Hall I2



Authors: Pawan Bhatt, Rui Tang, Luffy Chen, Xiaoyu Qin, Xinmiao Zhang, Cong Li, Alvin Jogasuria and Luffy Chen.

Join Us at ASGCT 2025:



Visit ProBio at Poster Hall Hall I2 and Booth 1223 to learn more about our innovative solutions and discuss how we can support your cell and gene therapy programs.

We invite all innovators, collaborators, and future partners to connect with us at ASGCT 2025. Let's shape the future of gene and cell therapy—together.

ABOUT PROBIO

ProBio is a global leader in advancing the development and manufacturing of next generation biologics and advanced therapies for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. As a fully integrated end-to-end Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), ProBio partners with its clients to optimize drug development, accelerate time-to-market, and provide comprehensive life-cycle support.

Through a collaborative, risk-sharing approach, ProBio offers flexible licensing and co-development options for new therapeutics, enabling partners to effectively navigate the complexities of human disease with adaptable, cutting-edge therapeutic approaches.

To learn more about ProBio services, please visit www.probiocdmo.com.

