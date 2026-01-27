Primmune Therapeutics Announces Additional Close of Series B Financing

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Primmune Therapeutics, a biotech company harnessing the power of the innate immune system, announced an additional close of its Series B financing round for a total of $8.6 million with participation from Bioqube Ventures, Oberland Capital and Samsara Biocapital. This close brings the total Series B raise to $23.3 million. These funds will be used to support the further clinical development of PRTX007, a novel orally administered, systemically acting, small molecule toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) agonist as an immunotherapy for solid tumors.

With the latest close of the Series B financing, Primmune Therapeutics will initiate Study PRTX007-003, a Phase 2 neoadjuvant efficacy study using PRTX007 in combination with standard-of-care anti-PD-1 therapy in patients with Stage III resectable melanoma.

“This financing enables us to rapidly advance PRTX007 into a clearly defined proof-of-principle study with validated efficacy and safety endpoints, with the goal of establishing PRTX007 as a class-leading immunotherapy option for patients with solid tumors,” said Charlie McDermott, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Primmune Therapeutics. The study will be conducted entirely in Australia by Primmune Therapeutics Pty Ltd. in conjunction with Novotech acting as the in country clinical research organization.

About PRTX007

PRTX007 is a novel orally administered, systemically acting, toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) agonist designed in house at Primmune to functionally tune immune signaling toward an IRF7-driven poly-interferon response and away from the NF-KB-mediated pro-inflammatory cytokine signaling that has limited the utility of systemically acting TLR7, TLR7/8, and TLR8 agonists. PRTX007 has been administered to over 100 healthy human volunteers in two separate phase 1 clinical studies (Study PRTX007-001 and Study PRTX007-002). In these studies, PRTX007 drove the desired systemic IRF7 poly-IFN response without the undesired NF-KB pro-inflammatory response. PRTX007 was generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events (SAEs).

About Primmune Therapeutics

Primmune Therapeutics is a clinical-stage therapeutics company dedicated to the design and development of systemically acting, orally administered, novel small molecule, toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) agonists as immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases responsive to immunotherapy. For more information, please visit: www.primmunerx.com

