Press Releases

Prime Therapeutics supports FDA’s updated biosimilar recommendations

October 31, 2025 | 
2 min read

New approach aligns with long-standing biosimilar strategy

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) released the following statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent biosimilar announcement:

"Prime strongly supports the Administration's efforts to bring biosimilar drugs to market faster – and at a lower cost – than ever before. Through this announcement, Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are making interchangeability a reality, finally enabling pharmacists to substitute approved biosimilars for brand biologics, expanding the options patients have and helping to reduce prescription drug costs. With unnecessary barriers lifted, the pathway to widespread biosimilar adoption – and meaningful savings for patients – is now within reach.

"Prime has been a consistent leader in biosimilar adoption and making them available at an affordable cost to our patients for some of the most complex medical conditions. Our evidence-based approaches to driving uptake of biosimilars as an alternative to costly brand biologics have saved more than $2 billion for our clients to date, which translates to deeper savings for the patients we collectively serve.1

"We encourage the Administration to keep pushing forward for full biosimilar interchangeability and for Congress to pass the Biosimilar Red Tape Elimination Act to streamline development of more biosimilars, enhance regulatory predictability and accelerate patient access to lower-cost biologics."

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a pharmacy solutions partner that delivers savings, simplicity and support to customers and members. Prime provides care to millions of people across the country through pharmacy benefit management, specialty and medical drug management, and state government solutions. Prime creates a new standard for the industry by doing what's right through a conflict-free approach, offering a holistic specialty experience, accessing the most modern technology, and emphasizing purpose beyond profits. To learn more, visit PrimeTherapeutics.com or follow Prime on LinkedIn.

Minnesota Regulatory Biosimilars
