Prime Therapeutics highlights industry-leading GLP-1 research at AMCP 2025

Prime to present seven studies and receive the 2024 JMCP Award for Excellence

EAGAN, Minn., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the indications and demand for glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist drugs continue to expand, the real-world GLP-1 research and data-driven insights from Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) help deliver clarity to clients and members seeking to make informed decisions that can lead to better health outcomes. These insights, and more, will be showcased by Prime’s researchers at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Annual Meeting 2025, March 31–April 3 in Houston.

Prime will present seven research posters and additional education sessions at AMCP 2025 based on its integrated medical and pharmacy claims data. The organization’s research on GLP-1 drug therapies for weight loss will take center stage with four of its posters that take a closer look at its Year-2 adherence/persistence and cost-of-care data.

“Prime’s second-year study on the real-world impact of GLP-1 drugs for obesity showed both low adherence and increased costs of care. This research helps clients and members make informed decisions to improve health outcomes,” said Steve Cutts, senior vice president of specialty and clinical solutions. “We are committed to serve as a trusted source for both health care providers and peers in managed care pharmacy to bring clarity to complex health care conditions and topics, like GLP-1s.”

Prime’s GLP-1 Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy (JMCP) publication, “Real-world persistence and adherence to glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists among obese commercially insured adults without diabetes,” will also be recognized with the 2024 JMCP “Article of the Year” Award for Excellence.

“It’s an honor to be recognized with this award for our GLP-1 research as it validates that the work strengthens the health care ecosystem for both clients and members,” Cutts said. Prime researchers will accept the award at a ceremony during AMCP 2025.

The following studies will be presented at AMCP 2025:

Prime residents will also present two additional studies, “Medication Adherence in Myasthenia Gravis: Exploring Patient Characteristics and Treatment,” and “Treatment Journey of Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema Patients: Analyzing Bevacizumab Persistence and Therapy Switching.”

Prime researchers will participate in several on-stage sessions during AMCP 2025. Visit the AMCP agenda for more information. For additional details on the studies listed above, and further insights from the event, visit the Prime newsroom.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a pharmacy solutions partner that delivers savings, simplicity and support to customers and members. Prime provides care to millions of people across the country through pharmacy benefit management, specialty and medical drug management, and state government solutions. Prime creates a new standard for the industry by doing what’s right through a conflict-free approach, offering a holistic specialty experience, accessing the most modern technology, and emphasizing purpose beyond profits. To learn more, visitor follow Prime on

Contact:

Alex Cook

Senior Public Relations Manager

612.777.4217

Alex.Cook2@PrimeTherapeutics.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prime-therapeutics-highlights-industry-leading-glp-1-research-at-amcp-2025-302414816.html

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC