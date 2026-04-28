Prilenia Appoints Dr. Elisabeth Leiderman as Chief Financial Officer

NAARDEN, The Netherlands & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ALS--Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., a biopharmaceutical company driven by an unwavering commitment to scientific excellence and accelerating progress for people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), today announced the appointment of Elisabeth (Lis) Leiderman, MD, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer.

“Lis is a physician and neuroscientist by training, bringing a rare and exciting combination of scientific training, financial expertise, deal-making and strategic vision,” said Dr. Michael R. Hayden, Chief Executive Officer of Prilenia Therapeutics. “She will play a key role as we execute on our mission to deliver pridopidine to people with HD, ALS and potentially other neurodegenerative diseases. I am thrilled to welcome Lis to Prilenia and to seeing the significant value she will contribute to our leadership.”

Lis brings more than two decades of finance, corporate development, and investment banking leadership experience in the life sciences sector. She has served as CFO at multiple biotech companies (including Dewpoint, Atsena and Decibel), leading significant fundraising efforts, strategic transactions, and public offerings, and has both public and private board-level experience, including currently serving on the board of Autolus Therapeutics and previously on Bluebird Bio’s board. Additionally, she has extensive investment banking expertise, having held senior positions with leading banks including UBS, Credit Suisse and Nomura, where she co-founded their US healthcare investment banking group.

“I am excited to join the company at this important stage, embarking on two significant Phase 3 studies that could make a real difference to the lives of people with HD and ALS,” said Lis Leiderman, MD, Prilenia’s CFO. “We have amazing backing from our hugely supportive Board and shareholders. Together, we are all fully committed to completing our pivotal Phase 3 ALS and HD studies, and to generating the data needed to support submissions for potential approvals. My core initial focus will be to help drive Prilenia’s financial and strategic priorities, successfully managing our runway through to Phase 3 completion, while at the same time ensuring we are fully ready to expedite potential commercialization as we advance our pipeline.”

Lis holds an MD with honors from Tel Aviv University, an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a BA in Neuroscience from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Prilenia

Prilenia is a private biopharmaceutical company driven by an unwavering commitment to scientific excellence and accelerating progress for people affected by HD, ALS and other neurodegenerative disorders. Our mission is simple but urgent: to develop and provide sustainable access to transformative medicines for people affected by devastating neurodegenerative diseases.

The company is incorporated in the Netherlands and backed by leading life sciences investors.

For more information, please visit www.prilenia.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

For a copy of this release, visit Prilenia’s website at www.prilenia.com.

Prilenia Contact

Rob Cohen, Head of Corporate Communications, Prilenia

rob.cohen@prilenia.com