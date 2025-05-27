PreveCeutical Welcomes Stephen Glover as Corporate Advisor

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2025) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE:18H) ("" or the ""), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, is pleased to announce that Steve Glover has been appointed as Corporate Advisor effective on 24 May, 2025."We are honoured to welcome Stephen Glover as our Corporate Advisor. Stephen's proven leadership in biopharma, combined with his expertise in corporate strategy, commercialization, and financial management, makes him an invaluable addition to our team. His track record of building and transforming organizations aligns seamlessly with PreveCeutical's mission to advance groundbreaking therapies."Stephen Glover is an accomplished executive with over three decades of leadership experience in the biopharma industry. Currently, he serves as Chairman and CEO of ZyVersa Therapeutics, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative treatments for inflammatory and kidney diseases. Stephen has successfully led multiple organizations, securing over $500 million in capital and creating more than $7 billion in shareholder value.Previously, Stephen was Chairman of Ambrx, overseeing its $2 billion acquisition by Johnson & Johnson. He also co-founded Coherus BioSciences, where he developed strategic partnerships valued at over $300 million. Stephen's operational expertise spans commercialization, integrated product development, and governance, having overseen the launch of over 25 products in multiple therapeutic areas.In addition to his extensive executive experience, Stephen serves on the board of publicly traded companies, including as Chairman of PDS Biotechnology, a NASDAQ company and the University of Miami Coulter Foundation, bringing insights into audit, compensation, and governance practices."I am excited to join PreveCeutical and work with the leadership team to expand the application and growth of their exciting Sol-Gel program in multiple therapeutic categories. The growth of the nasal delivery market over the next few years represents a great opportunity to develop new products for significant unmet medical needs and provide patients with a better option for treatments in many disease areas."PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our websiteor follow us onandOn Behalf of the Board of Directors,Chairman & Chief Executive OfficerStephen Van Deventer(604) 306-9669To view the source version of this press release, please visit