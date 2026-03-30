PreveCeutical Medical Inc. Appoints Raj S. Pruthi, MD, MHA, FACS, as Director

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H0) ("" or the ""), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Raj S. Pruthi, MD, MHA, FACS, to its Board of Directors.Dr. Pruthi is an accomplished physician-scientist and executive with more than 20 years of experience spanning academic medicine, global pharmaceutical leadership, and biotechnology innovation. In his new role, he will contribute to shaping the Company's clinical development strategy and advancing key initiatives, including its Sol-gel program, Nature Identical™ peptide platform, non-addictive pain management therapies, and dopamine-based treatments targeting Parkinson's disease.Bringing extensive experience in clinical trial design, regulatory strategy, and organizational leadership, Dr. Pruthi has worked closely with global regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA and has been actively involved in capital markets initiatives. He currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a position he has held since June 2025. There, he leads development of the NDV-011 bladder cancer program, including a Phase 2 study and preparations for a global Phase 3 registrational trial expected to commence in early 2026. His responsibilities have included stakeholder engagement, trial execution, and collaboration with investors and regulatory authorities. He also played a central role in financing efforts that generated over $100 million through a public offering and an additional $160 million via a PIPE transaction.From 2022 to 2024, he held senior leadership roles in oncology at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine (Janssen), where he contributed to late-stage clinical development, including multiple Phase 3 trials and regulatory submissions. His work supported approvals from both the FDA and EMA, including the approval of TAR-200 in 2025 for certain bladder cancer patients. He also incorporated patient-reported outcomes and digital health tools into clinical study designs.Before transitioning to industry, Dr. Pruthi spent over two decades in academia, serving as a tenured professor and Chair of Urology at leading institutions such as the University of California, San Francisco and the University of North Carolina. He is recognized for pioneering robotic surgical techniques and has shared his expertise internationally. His academic record includes more than 220 peer-reviewed publications, numerous book chapters, and hundreds of scientific presentations, along with leadership roles in national clinical guideline development.Dr. Pruthi received his medical degree from Duke University, completed his surgical and urology training at Stanford University, and earned a Master of Health Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is board-certified in urology and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons."I am excited to join PreveCeutical at an important stage of its evolution," said Dr. Pruthi. "The Company's commitment to developing innovative therapies based on natural and nature-identical compounds aligns closely with my professional interests. I look forward to working with the team to advance its clinical programs and address significant unmet medical needs."Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and CEO of PreveCeutical, added: "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Pruthi to our Board. His extensive experience in clinical development, regulatory strategy, and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline. His expertise strengthens our ability to deliver innovative therapies and achieve meaningful progress across our programs."PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our websiteor follow us onandOn Behalf of the Board of Directors,Chairman & Chief Executive OfficerStephen Van Deventer(604) 306-9669To view the source version of this press release, please visit