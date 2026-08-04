PreveCeutical Closes Fourth Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Neither the CSE nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) -(CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H0), is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated July 27, 2026, June 12, 2026, May 12, 2026 and April 22, 2026 (the ""), it has closed a fourth tranche (the "") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the ""), which Fourth Tranche consisted of the issuance of 8,600,000 units (each, a "") of the Company at a price of $0.025 per Unit for gross aggregate proceeds of $215,000. The Company closed an initial tranche on May 12, 2026 consisting of the issuance of 13,600,000 Units for gross proceeds of $340,000, a second tranche on June 12, 2026 consisting of the issuance of 9,800,000 Units for gross proceeds of $245,000 and a third tranche on July 27, 2026 consisting of the issuance of 8,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of $200,000. The Company has received aggregate proceeds of $1,000,000 from all tranches.Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share (each, a "") in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a ""). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share (each, a "") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the closing of the Fourth Tranche (the ""), subject to an acceleration right, whereby the expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated if the daily closing price of the Shares equals or exceeds $0.08 per Share (the "") on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("") (or such other recognized securities exchange on which the Shares may then trade) for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days, in which event the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice via news release and, in such case, all of the then unexercised Warrants will expire on the 30day after the date on which the news release is disseminated (the ""). The Acceleration Price was incorrectly referenced as $0.10 in the Prior News Releases where it should have been referenced as $0.08. The correct Acceleration Price for all tranches is $0.08 per Share.In connection with the Fourth Tranche Closing, the Company paid a cash fee of $17,200 and issued 688,000 finder's warrants (each, a "") to one eligible finder. The Finder's Warrants are exercisable into one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for two years from the Fourth Tranche Closing, subject to the Acceleration Right.The Company intends to use the aggregate gross proceeds of the Fourth Tranche for short loan repayments, audit, accounting and legal fees, patents and further studies and analysis of rodents and tissues and general working capital purposes.All securities issued in relation to the Fourth Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the Fourth Tranche Closing, in accordance with applicable securities laws.The securities issued under the Offering, including those in the Fourth Tranche, have not been and will not be registered under the United States, as amended (the ""), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our websiteor follow us onandStephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive OfficerStephen Van Deventer: +1 604 306 9669Or Investor RelationsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit