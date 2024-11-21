Prestigious Cancer Center Institut Curie Introduces Ibex Medical Analytics’ AI Tools for Cancer Diagnostics

Following a successful research collaboration, Institut Curie sets a new standard in cancer care with the introduction of Ibex’s AI-powered tools to support pathologists diagnosing cancer.

BOSTON & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ibex Medical Analytics (Ibex), the leader in AI-powered cancer diagnostics, and Institut Curie, France’s globally renowned cancer center, today announced the introduction of Ibex’s AI solution in routine clinical practice. Pathologists at Institut Curie are now using Ibex’s AI tools when diagnosing prostate cancer to enhance accuracy, efficiency and improve patient outcomes; and plan to expand to a series of other Ibex applications in the coming months.









“We’re excited to now use Ibex’s AI technology in routine practice, further building upon our impressive research partnership. It’s a team success between the Pathology team, the IT department, the data protection officer and the Information systems security managers” says Professor Anne Vincent-Salomon, head of the pathology department at Institut Curie, Professor at the University Paris-Sciences et Lettres. “We realize the vital role that accurate diagnostics play in selecting optimal treatment paths, and we’re committed to providing our pathologists with the top-tier technology and tools to ensure every patient receives the highest quality care.”

Institut Curie continues their leadership in digital pathology adoption by implementing Ibex via their Sectra Digital Pathology Solution, providing an integrated workflow for pathologists to access Ibex’s AI findings when reviewing cases. They are among the first academic laboratories in the world to utilize this recently released solution that ensures seamless diagnostic workflows. “The implementation of this tool in our department will allow our teams to save time, make our results more reliable, target areas of interest and improve the accuracy of our diagnoses,” says Professor Yves Allory, head of the pathology department at the Institut Curie, Saint-Cloud site, Professor at the University Versailles Saint Quentin.

This deployment marks the latest chapter in the ongoing collaboration between the two organizations, which has already yielded groundbreaking advancements in AI-driven cancer diagnostics, including the validation of the Ibex Breast solution published in Nature’s npj Breast Cancer.

“We are honored to see our AI platform deployed in routine practice at such a prestigious institution as Institut Curie,” said Joseph Mossel, CEO of Ibex Medical Analytics. “As one of the world’s leading medical and research centers, Institut Curie remains at the forefront of transforming cancer care. This rollout underscores our commitment to making computational pathology a global reality and highlights the transformative potential of AI to reshape the future of cancer care.”

