Press Release Biocartis NV: Biocartis to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on breast cancer gene signatures

Biocartis to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on breast cancer gene signatures

Itasca, IL, US, 12 January 2026 – Biocartis announced today that it has entered into a research collaboration with Mayo Clinic to develop a rapid sample-to-answer test aiming to shorten the time to optimal treatment for breast cancer patients. Mayo Clinic will provide clinical expertise and know-how, archived samples, and pathology services with the goal of accelerating assay development, validation and market access. The test is investigational and not yet available for diagnostic use.

“Optimal care depends on timely access to test results. Rapid local diagnostics can shorten the time to determine patients’ appropriate therapeutic pathway. Our goal is to help make faster testing available to breast cancer patients,” said Matthew P. Goetz, MD, medical oncologist, Mayo Clinic.

“We are excited to collaborate with Mayo Clinic as we seek to bring rapid, high-value testing to breast cancer patients. Our goal is to use this as a first step toward expanding into larger markets including gene signatures, patient monitoring, and early detection. Biocartis has an accomplished history of successful collaborations with academic and pharmaceutical industry partners that have led to the first sample to answer companion diagnostic approved by the U.S. FDA as well as CE-IVD registrations,” said Roger Moody, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis.

About Biocartis

Biocartis is committed to helping cancer patients worldwide access the right treatment faster. With our proprietary Idylla™ Platform, we deliver in-house molecular biomarker results in only 3 hours, enabling healthcare professionals to make timely, informed decisions that guide personalized therapy. Our expanding portfolio of diagnostic tests and research assays addresses key unmet clinical needs across multiple cancers, including lung, skin, thyroid, colorectal, endometrial, blood, brain, and breast cancer.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

Idylla™ Platform is CE-marked in Europe in compliance with EU IVD Regulation 2017/746, listed as a class II device in the US under establishment registration 3009972873, and registered in many other countries. Biocartis and Idylla™ and their respective logos are trademarks and registered trademarks of Biocartis NV in the US and other jurisdictions. © January 2026, Biocartis NV. All rights reserved.