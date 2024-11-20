Precision for Medicine and Agena Bioscience Announce Strategic Partnership and Breakthrough Findings at Association for Molecular Pathology 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo

Quality not sufficient samples on next-generation sequencing platforms analyzed on MassARRAY® and actionable mutations were identified

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, a leading next-generation provider of drug development research and services, today announced a strategic partnership with Agena Bioscience that helps bridge critical gaps in detecting mutations not identified by next-generation sequencing (NGS) alone. Precision for Medicine and Agena Bioscience will present cutting-edge findings on profiling challenging lung tumor samples at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo, held November 19-23, 2024.

Precision for Medicine’s robust biospecimen inventory played a pivotal role in this study, which utilized lung tumor samples previously deemed quality not sufficient (QNS) or failed on NGS platforms. With Agena Bioscience’s advanced MassARRAY® technology and Precision for Medicine’s deeply characterized samples, actionable mutations were identified in 40% of cases, showcasing the transformative potential of this collaboration and advanced analytical capabilities.

“By delivering pre-characterized biospecimens with precise mutation data, we enable faster and more cost-effective research while simultaneously providing scientific expertise to guide clients,” said Darren Davis, PhD, Senior Vice President at Precision for Medicine. “This holistic approach is what sets Precision for Medicine apart as a trusted and preferred partner rather than just a vendor. Our unique offering of biospecimen inventory and NGS tissue profiling helps save critical time for clients racing to develop therapies and make a difference in patient outcomes.”

The results of the joint study on the Agena iPLEX® HS Lung Panel on the MassARRAY® System will be presented at this year’s AMP conference by Dr. Davis on Wednesday, November 20, 2:00-2:50 PM PST, Room #114-115, Level 1. The study revealed that the Agena iPLEX HS Lung Panel on the MassARRAY System identified mutations in 40% of formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) lung tumor samples that had previously failed quality metrics on leading NGS platforms. Among these findings were actionable mutations in five clinically relevant genes: KRAS, EGFR, BRAF, ERBB2 and PIK3CA. Additionally, the MassARRAY System demonstrated a significantly lower failure rate of 2% compared to the 22% observed with NGS platforms, offering significant advantages in both research and clinical workflows.

The results showed remarkable reliability, achieving 100% Positive Predictive Value (PPV) and 99.7% Negative Predictive Value (NPV) through ddPCR validation, providing an extra layer of confidence compared to typical sequencing results from other service providers. These findings represent a significant advancement in diagnostics and offer a robust solution for identifying actionable mutations in challenging lung cancer cases.

“Our extensive and diverse biospecimen inventory serves as a critical tool for discovery, offering clients the ability to address a wide range of research challenges with efficiency,” said Cullen Taylor, MD, Medical Director at Precision for Medicine. “With over 3 million tissue samples and 16,000 fully annotated, pre-sequenced biospecimens, we provide a ready to use resource that supports assay development and validation with unmatched precision and scale.”

With comprehensive sequencing already conducted across 23 oncology indications, Precision for Medicine’s rare offering provides significant cost savings with high quality, annotated samples ready for immediate use. When paired with the MassARRAY system that generates actionable data within 1-2 days, compared to the 10–15-day typical lead time with NGS, this capability accelerates and streamlines client timelines.

The strategic partnership between Precision for Medicine and Agena Bioscience combines cutting-edge molecular profiling technology with unparalleled biospecimen and tissue profiling services. The collaboration sets a strong foundation for continued innovation and service growth in the field.

Visit Precision for Medicine at the AMP 2024 at Booth #1311 to learn more about the Company’s biospecimen solutions and innovative approaches to recovering actionable mutations from failed NGS samples.

