Precision BioSciences to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

JonesTrading Virtual Genetic Medicine Day

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Panel Title: Next Generation of Gene Editing; Going Beyond “Cas”

AussieMit

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Time: 2:50 PM AEDT

Presentation Title: Emerging Therapies

A live webcast for the JonesTrading Virtual Genetic Medicine Day will also be accessible on Precision’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations at investor.precisionbiosciences.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. Key capabilities and differentiating characteristics may enable ARCUS nucleases to drive more intended, defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline is comprised of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. Precision BioSciences is currently enrolling patients in the ELIMINATE-B Phase 1 trial evaluating PBGENE-HBV in patients with hepatitis B. for more information on the ELIMINATE-B trial, please visit clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT06680232. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

The ARCUS® platform is being used to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene insertion (inserting DNA into a gene to cause expression/add function), elimination (removing a genome, e.g., viral DNA or mutant mitochondrial DNA), and excision (removing a large portion of a defective gene by delivering two ARCUS nucleases in a single AAV).

