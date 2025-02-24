SUBSCRIBE
Precision BioSciences Announces Oral Presentation at the 2025 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference

February 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies, including gene elimination, gene insertion, and gene excision programs, today announced that the company will present preclinical data from the PBGENE-DMD program for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) during an oral presentation at the 2025 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference being held March 16-19, 2025.


Presentation Details:

Title: ARCUS-Mediated Excision of Exons 45-55 Leads to Functional Del45-55 Dystrophin and Restoration of Skeletal Muscle-Function for the Treatment of DMD
Date and Time: Wednesday, March 19, 2025, 8:00 AM CT

The abstract is now publicly accessible through the MDA website here.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. Key capabilities and differentiating characteristics may enable ARCUS nucleases to drive more intended, defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline is comprised of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

The ARCUS® platform is being used to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene insertion (inserting DNA into gene to cause expression/add function), elimination (removing a genome e.g. viral DNA or mutant mitochondrial DNA), and excision (removing a large portion of a defective gene by delivering two ARCUS nucleases in a single AAV such as in the DMD program for oral presentation at the MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference).

Contacts

Investor and Media Contact:
Naresh Tanna
Vice President of Investor Relations
naresh.tanna@precisionbiosciences.com

North Carolina Events
Precision BioSciences, Inc.
