Precipio Announces its Q2-2025 Financial Results

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) , filed its 10-Q report today. The following are the highlights of the Company’s financial performance and outlook for 2025.

“Yet another quarter of revenue growth in both company divisions, along with overall gross margin improvement, has led to an improved cash performance for the Company. With the remaining repayment of the Change Healthcare loan to be completed by the end of the year, and continued strength in both revenue and margin growth, management believes that the Company is on track to end the year as a cash flow positive business, and with a debt-free, strong balance sheet,” said Ilan Danieli, Precipio’s CEO.

Q2-2025 Financial Results :

Revenues. Q2-2025 revenues reached $5.7M, representing a 27% increase YoY from $4.4M in Q2-2024, and a QoQ increase of 15% from Q1-2025. Pathology services revenue increased 18% from the prior quarter. Revenues from Product customers increased 23% from the prior quarter (this comparison excludes fees of $145K in Q1-2025 from a special project with a pharmaceutical company).

Q2-2025 Adjusted EBITDA was ($78K) vs ($609K) YoY, a significant improvement of 87% resulting from both revenue growth and cost management initiatives. Cash flow . Cash used by operations (net of Change Healthcare transactions and the Covid-related Employee Retention Credit) decreased from $516K in Q2-2024, to $148K in Q2-2025, an improvement of 71% YoY.





Products Division Summary :

We are seeing clear momentum in our products division, driven by continued progress with our distributor network and a growing pipeline of customers at various stages of the sales and onboarding process. Product revenues demonstrated a strong rebound this quarter, fueled by the return of two customers to full operational volume and the onboarding of a new customer.

Additional revenue growth came organically from existing customers who expanded their test offerings by adding new HemeScreen panels, reinforcing both the value of our platform and the scalability of our product portfolio.

Pathology Services Division Summary :

Pathology Services revenue increased by approximately $0.75M, or 17% from $4.25M in Q1-2025 to $5.0M in Q2-2025. This growth was achieved through organic growth and the efforts of our existing sales team, via both the acquisition of several new customers, and increased volume coming from existing customers. We do not anticipate any substantial capital expenditures required to continue to support this growth, nor any significant additions to the laboratory staff. With laboratory operations well below capacity, this continued growth represents direct contribution to increased margins and cash generated by the operation.

Gross margins, operating expenses :

Gross margin analysis:

Product’s division gross margins YoY were 44% in Q2-2025 and 50% in Q2-2024. This decline of 6% is due to a number of factors: First, a recent increase in rent expense following the Company’s expansion into a larger space to support future growth. Management views this as a strategic investment in scaling operations and expects margins to improve as revenue continues to grow and fixed costs are absorbed more efficiently. Second, an increase in depreciation expense due to the purchase of manufacturing-related equipment. These capital expenditures are aligned with our long-term strategy to enhance production capacity, improve operational efficiency, and support the anticipated growth of our Products division. Moreover, Product economics are highly scalable; for example, an increase of less than $100,000 in product revenue will increase gross margins by over 6%, returning to prior quarter margin level.

Pathology Services division gross margins have increased YoY from 37% to 43%, The margin increase is due to increased case volume this quarter, as well as improved case mix towards more profitable tests run in our lab

Overall, the Company’s gross margin has increased YoY from 39% to 43%.





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation and Explanation

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure that is widely used to evaluate operational performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with a useful perspective on the company’s ongoing financial health, by also eliminating (a) unusual non-operating income and expense and (b) non-cash charges for employee stock option costs.

Below is a reconciliation of Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024:

($ in millions, Unaudited) Q2-2025 Q2-2024 Net income/(loss) (GAAP) $0.1 $(1.2)

A djustments to net income/(loss): Interest expense, net $0 $0 Income taxes $0 $0 Depreciation $0.1 $0.1 Amortization of intangibles $ 0.2 $ 0.2 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $0.4 $(0.9)

Further Adjustments to EBITDA: Stock-based compensation expense $0.4 $0.3 Other non-operating (income) expenses, net $ (0.9 ) $ 0 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $(0.1) $(0.6)



Note: The full unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, including the balance sheet and statement of cash flows as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, are included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before August 14, 2025, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website.

Shareholder Conference Call :

At 5:00 pm ET on August 14, 2025, the Company will host its quarterly shareholder call where management will provide more details as to the Company’s quarterly performance and outlook going forward. Please join us by dialing in at 800.717.1738.

