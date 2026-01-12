Precede Biosciences Secures $83.5M in Total Financing to Scale Next-Generation Precision Diagnostics Platform

Financing includes $63.5M Series B equity and $20M strategic non-dilutive credit facility

Capital supports accelerated scaling amid strong commercial traction with leading biopharmaceutical developers of next-generation precision medicines

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precede Biosciences, a precision diagnostics and data company focused on enabling the next generation of precision medicines, today announced that it has secured $83.5 million in total financing, including $63.5 million in Series B equity and a $20 million strategic, non-dilutive credit facility.

The Precede Bio platform supports the development and clinical use of today’s most intensively studied cancer therapies. For these medicines, target expression and pathway activity, rather than single genomic alterations, are the defining biomarkers. These therapies include drug-, radio-, and immune-conjugates, as well as other advanced mono- and multi-specific targeted modalities. The financing will support scaling of the company’s platform to meet rapidly growing demand from developers of these next-generation precision medicines.

The Series B includes continued support from Precede Bio’s existing investor syndicate and the addition of new strategic and institutional investors, reflecting broad conviction in the company’s mission, progress, and commercial trajectory. The expanded investor base adds partners with deep capabilities in diagnostics commercialization and health system adoption, alongside increased access to scaled, long-term capital.

New investors joining the syndicate include the Labcorp Venture Fund, UPMC Enterprises, Mirae Asset Capital Life Science, Mirae Asset Capital, 28 Capital, and Alexandria Venture Investments. Existing investors include Illumina Ventures, 5AM Ventures, Bristol Myers Squibb, Osage University Partners, Binney Street Capital, and Lilly Asia Ventures.

As part of the financing, Wouter Meuleman, PhD, a founding team member and Partner at Illumina Ventures, will join the Precede Bio Board of Directors.

“Precede Bio was purpose-built to ensure the reach and impact of the next wave of precision medicines,” said Rehan Verjee, co-founder and CEO of Precede Bio. “We’ve started in cancer, where treatment decisions are inherently high-stakes, using a unique blood-based approach that enables access to target and pathway biology at the scale, speed, and accessibility modern patient care demands.”

“Next-generation precision medicines now span a broad and rapidly expanding class of therapies, with novel binders in cancer, including drug-, radio-, and immune-conjugates, representing the largest and fastest-growing segment, with more than 1,500 in development,” said Wouter Meuleman, PhD, founding team member and Partner at Illumina Ventures. “That scale makes the need for diagnostic and data platforms built for broad application clear, reflecting a familiar evolution we saw in genomics as diagnostics moved from single-analyte to multiplex, and ultimately to blood-based approaches as targeted therapies expand.”

“As the number of next-generation precision medicines used in routine care continues to grow, health systems need better tools to ensure the right patients receive the right therapies,” said Matthias Kleinz, DVM, PhD, Executive Vice President at UPMC Enterprises. “Precede Bio’s platform is precisely aligned with this growing clinical need, and we believe it has the potential to meaningfully accelerate how these medicines reach and benefit patients.”

Precede Bio’s proprietary platform integrates a novel assay with advanced machine learning to unlock high-resolution, genome-wide transcriptional biology from a single blood draw. Unlike approaches that require different assays for individual targets or pathways, Precede Bio’s platform is built on a single, automated assay that resolves targets and pathways across the genome, enabling application across a wide range of indications.