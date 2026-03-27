PrBIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) receives positive reimbursement recommendation from INESSS for adults living with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS)

UCB Canada shares the positive recommendation for Pr BIMZELX ® (bimekizumab injection) for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) who have an inadequate response to conventional systemic therapy in Quebec.

This recommendation represents a meaningful step toward broadening access to PrBIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) for eligible Canadian patients living with HS in Quebec.

OAKVILLE, ON, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - UCB Canada Inc. is pleased to announce that the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS) has issued a positive recommendation for PrBIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) who have an inadequate response to conventional systemic therapy.

HS is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease characterized by recurrent and painful subcutaneous nodules, abscesses, and draining sinus tracts.1 Symptoms can be physically debilitating and interfere with daily activities, in turn impacting patients' ability to work, social interactions, and mental health.2

INESSS recommends the PrBIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) indication for the treatment of HS be recognized for reimbursement subject to conditions. INESSS has recognized PrBIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection)'s therapeutic value in an area of unmet need, demonstrating clinically significant benefits, sustained response, and acceptable safety. Conditional on economic requirements being met, PrBIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) represents a new additional treatment option for patients with moderate to severe HS in Quebec.

When formulating its recommendation, INESSS considered the treatment's therapeutic value, as evidenced in the BE HEARD studies, as well as consultations with clinicians and patients who expressed the need for new, well-tolerated therapeutic options to address symptoms and improve quality of life.2

"This positive recommendation is an important step forward for people living with hidradenitis suppurativa in Quebec," said Andrea Loewendorf, Head of Immunology, UCB Canada Inc. "At UCB Canada, we are dedicated to making a meaningful difference for patients with immunological conditions such as HS. We appreciate INESSS recognizing the value of PrBIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) as a treatment that can have a material impact for those affected by this condition and look forward to next steps in making this innovative treatment option accessible to eligible Quebec patients."

"A new milestone has been reached for Quebec patients with hidradenitis suppurativa. For a long time, patients and their families have lived with the impact of this painful disease, for which treatment options are limited," noted Dr. Hélène Veillette, Dermatologist at CHU de Québec-Université Laval and President of the Canadian Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation. "The recent INESSS recommendation on bimekizumab brings real hope to patients and caregivers. Access to new treatment options allows patients whose disease is not well controlled by conventional systemic treatments (such as antibiotics) to consider a return to a more normal life. This development brings a renewed sense of hope to all those affected by hidradenitis suppurativa, whether directly or indirectly."

"Having multiple medication options to manage hidradenitis suppurativa opens up the opportunity to improve quality of life not only physically but mentally and emotionally," said Latoya Palmer, Founder, Hidradenitis & Me Support Group. "Multiple people can have HS but not everyone has the same treatment regimen, what might work for one may not work for others. Therefore, having this biologic as another treatment option provides another chance to enjoy life again."

About HS

HS is a chronic, recurring, painful, and debilitating inflammatory skin disease.1,3,4 HS has been estimated to affect approximately one percent of the population, with women and people of colour disproportionately impacted.1,5 Characterized by recurring nodules, abscesses, and pus-discharging openings in sensitive areas like the armpits, groin, and buttocks, HS can significantly reduce quality of life for those with the condition.4 Delayed diagnosis, stigma, and limited treatment options are all additional challenges faced by those living with HS.1

About PrBIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection)

HS is the fifth indication for PrBIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) in Canada. PrBIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO) (as of February 14, 2022) who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy; adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) (as of February 23, 2024); adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) (as of March 11, 2024) who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to conventional therapy; adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) (as of March 11, 2024) with objective signs of inflammation as indicated by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) and/or MRI who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to conventional therapy;6 and for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) with an inadequate response to conventional systemic therapy (as of December 12, 2025).

PrBIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) is a monoclonal antibody belonging to a group of medicines called interleukin (IL) inhibitors. Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that recognize and bind specifically to certain proteins in the body. This medicine works by reducing the activity of two cytokines called IL-17A and IL-17F, which are present at increased levels in diseases such as PsO, PsA, AS, nr-axSpA and HS.6,7,8,9 PrBIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) is already listed by the majority of Canadian public drug plans for moderate to severe PsO, PsA, and AS. Please consult the Product Monograph at https://www.ucbcanada.com/en/bimzelx for important information on:

Relevant warnings and precautions regarding inflammatory bowel disease, serious hypersensitivity reactions, vaccinations, infections including tuberculosis, pregnant or nursing women, and women of childbearing potential.

Conditions of clinical use, adverse reactions, drug interactions, and dosing instructions.

The Product Monograph is also available by calling 1-866-709-8444.

About UCB Canada Inc.:

UCB Canada Inc. is the Canadian affiliate of UCB, a global biopharmaceutical leader dedicated to improving the lives of people with severe autoimmune and central nervous system diseases. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, UCB Canada employs over 100 people, located across the country. UCB Canada Inc. partners with healthcare professionals, research institutions, and patient organizations to advance access to innovative treatments and improve patient outcomes. In 2026, the company will celebrate its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of dedication to Canadian patients, healthcare professionals, and communities. For more information, please visit https://www.ucbcanada.com/en/Home.

About UCB:

UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative medicines and solutions for severe diseases of the immune system or central nervous system. With more than 9,000 employees across nearly 40 countries,9 UCB is committed to making a meaningful difference in patients' lives worldwide. For more information, visit www.ucb.com.

References

________________________________________ 1 Napolitano M, Megna M, Timoshchuk EA, Patruno C, Balato N, Fabbrocini G, Monfrecola G. Hidradenitis suppurativa: from pathogenesis to diagnosis and treatment. Clin Cosmet Investig Dermatol. 2 INESSS. BIMZELXMC. Hidradenitis suppurativa. Première évaluation - médicament innovateur - nouvelle indication. February 2026. 3 Jemec GBE. Clinical practice. Hidradenitis suppurativa. N Engl J Med. 2012;366(2):158-164. 4 Sabat R, Jemec GBE, Matusiak L et al. Hidradenitis suppurativa. Nat Rev Dis Primers. 2020;6:18 5 Canadian Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation. Call to action: Improving the lives of people with hidradenitis suppurativa in Canada [Internet]. 2024 Jul [cited 2025 Jun 16]. Available from: https://hsfoundation.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Call-to-action-improving-the-lives-of-people-with-hidradenitis-suppurativa-in-Canada.pdf 6 BIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection), Product Monograph, UCB Canada Inc., December 2025. 7 van der Heijde D, Deodhar A, Baraliakos X et al. Efficacy and safety of bimekizumab in axial spondyloarthritis: results of two parallel phase 3 randomized controlled trials. Ann Rheum Dis. Published Online First: January 2023. doi:10.1136/ard-2022-223595. 8 Arthritis Society Canada. Psoriatic Arthritis Symptoms and Diagnosis. Available from: https://arthritis.ca/about-arthritis/arthritis-types-(a-z)/types/psoriatic-arthritis/psoriatic-arthritis-symptoms-and-diagnosis. Accessed March 2024. 9 UCB. About UCB. Available from: https://www.ucb.com/about-ucb

SOURCE UCB Canada Inc.