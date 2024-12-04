Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at Upcoming December Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines , Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences in December 2024.

Praxis management will be participating in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36 th Annual Healthcare Conference , taking place in New York, NY at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on December 4, 2024 at 2:00pm ET. A live webcast of the event will be available through this link .

, taking place in New York, NY at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on December 4, 2024 at 2:00pm ET. A live webcast of the event will be available through this Praxis management will also be participating in a panel titled “Elevator Pitches from Rare Disease Companies with Key Near-term, Potentially Stock-moving Catalysts” at the Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit, taking place in New York, NY at the Westin Grand Central Hotel on December 12, 2024 at 2:00pm ET.

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during these conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective Piper Sandler and/or Oppenheimer representatives to request meetings.

The Piper Sandler live webcast will also be available through the “Upcoming & Recent Events” page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. Following the event, a replay will be posted, when available, to Praxis’ website on the “Events and Presentations” page under the investor section of the website for 90 days.

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Praxis Precision Medicines investors@praxismedicines.com 857-702-9452 Media Contact: Dan Ferry Life Science Advisors Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 617-430-7576