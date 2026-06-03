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Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - June 2, 2026

June 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAX), a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, today announced that on June 1, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Praxis’ Board of Directors granted restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 2,754 shares of its common stock to thirteen new non-executive employees under the Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. 2024 Inducement Plan (the 2024 Inducement Plan). The restricted stock unit awards were granted as inducements material to the employees’ entering into employment with Praxis in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 2024 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Praxis, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Praxis, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units will vest in four equal annual installments, subject to the employee’s continued employment with Praxis on each vesting date.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a fully integrated, leading CNS precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four late-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter/X.

CONTACT: Contacts:
Investor Contact:
Praxis Precision Medicines
investors@praxismedicines.com
857-702-9452

Media Contact:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
617-430-7576

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