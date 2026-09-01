Prasco Increases Pharmaceutical Footprint in Ohio

MASON, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prasco, LLC, a leading pharmaceutical commercialization company specializing in Authorized Generics with over 65 brand partners worldwide, today announced the acquisition of a strategically located distribution facility in Carey, Ohio. The 130,000+ square foot facility significantly expands Prasco's distribution infrastructure, automation capabilities, cold-chain and secure storage capacity.

Located in the heart of the Midwest pharmaceutical and logistics corridor, Prasco's Carey location offers immediate access to major interstate highways in proximity to key customers, CDMOs, national distribution centers and major health systems. The site improves Prasco's footprint in Ohio, one of the most dynamic states in the life sciences industry.

Enhanced Operational Capabilities



The facility features a controlled-substances vault and cage, cold-chain and automation. These capabilities complement Prasco's existing operations based in Mason, Ohio. Robust inventory management, temperature-controlled handling, and secure storage for pharmaceutical products on site are critical for Prasco's operational redundancy and business continuity across campuses.

Superior Customer Service



The Carey addition reinforces Prasco's ability to provide market-leading customer service levels, as well as comprehensive partner support. The investment directly advances the company's strategy to grow its distribution capabilities and commercialization offerings, ensuring partners and patients benefit from greater access, specialized handling, and faster fulfillment of life-critical therapies.

"This acquisition marks an important milestone in Prasco's continued growth and our commitment to strengthening the United States pharmaceutical supply chain," said Chris Arington, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Prasco. "Carey's strategic location, along with the pharmaceutically trained, highly skilled employee base was an asset Prasco recognized to better serve our partners and customers, while building on our strong foundation as an innovative partner in the industry."

About Prasco



Prasco is a privately held pharmaceutical company specializing in end-to-end commercialization services for global brand partners. With a proven track record supporting Authorized Generic and brand products, Prasco combines channel expertise and operational excellence to help ensure affordable medications are available to patients in more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide. For more information, visit www.prasco.com.

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SOURCE Prasco Laboratories