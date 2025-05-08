Pramana Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Scientific Leadership with Addition of Dr. Adrian Noriega to Advance Neurodegenerative Pipeline

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pramana Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage preclinical biopharmaceutical company developing a transformative small molecule platform targeting the intersection of metabolism, immunity, and neurodegeneration, today announced the appointment of Adrian Noriega, M.D., Ph.D., to its senior scientific advisory board. Dr. Noriega’s expertise in Alzheimer’s disease, vascular neurology, and biomarker-driven strategy marks a key milestone in Pramana’s neurodegenerative expansion.

With this appointment, Pramana further strengthens its world-class scientific team spanning metabolic disease, cardiovascular biology, and neurology. Together, this group is advancing a bold vision: to transform chronic disease treatment using a first-in-class, oral GPR119 agonists designed as “smart molecules” for glycemic control and beyond.

Dr. Noriega is a physician-scientist who has led global initiatives in Alzheimer’s and related dementias. He recently led the Alzheimer’s Association-funded DAILY-ACT trial at The Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital and McGill University. He also holds the prestigious MIT–Novo Nordisk AI Fellowship at MIT and the Broad Institute, where he is advancing AI-integrated approaches to biomarker science and trial design.

Dr. Noriega is Clinical Lead at Perceiv AI, a precision neurology company optimizing trials through disease forecasting, and serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of the Alzheimer Society of Montreal. His work has been recognized by the Alzheimer’s Association, Brain Canada, CIHR Institute of Aging, World Heart Federation, and VA-MIT Catalyst. He is also a member of the Forbes Business Development Council and has served on the editorial boards of Stroke, Canadian Journal of Cardiology, and CJC Open.

“I’m thrilled to join Pramana at such a pivotal time,” said Dr. Noriega. “I believe its GPR119 platform holds tremendous potential to address the complex interplay between metabolism, inflammation, and neurodegeneration. I look forward to working with this exceptional team to help shape a new era of precision medicine for patients affected by these devastating conditions.”



“Adrian brings rare cross-disciplinary expertise to Pramana, spanning neurology, AI-enabled trial design, and biomarker science,” said Diane Alexander, CEO of Pramana Pharmaceuticals. “His leadership in Alzheimer’s and precision neurology further strengthens our ability to unlock the full potential of our platform in neurodegenerative indications.”

About Pramana

Pramana is a privately held biotech developing oral, disease-modifying therapies for chronic multisystem disorders via its novel small molecule platform.