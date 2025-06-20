Poxel SA: New Scientific Presentations by Key Opinion Leaders to Further Highlight the Therapeutic Potential of Imeglimin at ADA 2025, the Leading Diabetes Conference

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

POXEL SA (Euronext : POXEL - FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including Metabolic dysfunction-Associated SteatoHepatitis (MASH) and rare metabolic disorders, today announces that five presentations in relation to the potential of Imeglimin, marketed under the brand name TWYMEEG® in Japan, will be made at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Associations, from June 20 to 23, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois (U.S.A).

A total of 5 publications, including results from 2 clinical trials and 3 non-clinical studies supported by Sumitomo Pharma, will be delivered by leading Japanese diabetes experts. Main topics include:

Potential of Imeglimin to Improve Inflammation and Fibrosis in Diabetic Kidney Disease, by Yoshimi Muta, from Fukuoka University (Fukuoka, Japan)

(Fukuoka, Japan) The Efficacy of Imeglimin and Metformin on Insulin Sensitivity and Secretion Using Oral Minimal Model, by Ryota Usui, from Kansai Electric Power Hospital (Osaka, Japan)

(Osaka, Japan) Attempts to Identify Predictors of Glycemic Control with Imeglimin—Machine Learning Analysis Using Clinical Trial Data, by Katsuhiko Hagi, from Sumitomo Pharma

Therapeutic Potential of Imeglimin for Diabetic Neuropathy—Neuroprotective Effects in Type 1 Diabetic Rats, by Wataru Nihei, from the Aichi Gakuin University School of Pharmacy’s Laboratory of Medicine (Nagoya, Japan)

(Nagoya, Japan) Effect of Imeglimin on Periodontitis in Streptozotocin-Induced Diabetic Rats, by Shun Kondo, from the Aichi Gakuin University’s School of Dentistry (Nagoya, Japan)

Thomas Kuhn, CEO of Poxel, stated: “We are very pleased to see that the potential of Imeglimin (TWYMEEG®) in the fight against type 2 diabetes and its associated conditions continues to generate enthusiasm within the scientific community, with the support of our partner Sumitomo Pharma. The presentations on TWYMEEG®, at the world's most important academic event on diabetes provide further confirmation of its value as a treatment for diabetic patients.”



