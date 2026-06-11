Poxel Appoints Yves Decadt as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Portfolio Development and Strategic Partnerships

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Poxel (Euronext: POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company listed on Euronext Paris, announces the appointment of Yves Decadt as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 10 June 2026. He succeeds Nicolas Trouche, whose role was specifically designed to support Poxel during the restructuring period that began in August 2025, with the aim of successfully developing and implementing the Continuation Plan. This transition, previously agreed to take place during the first half of 2026, is proceeding according to schedule. The Board of Directors expresses its deep gratitude to Nicolas Trouche for the exemplary commitment he has shown at a decisive stage in the Company’s history.

CONTINUITY AND COMMERCIAL AMBITION CONFIRMED

The appointment of Yves Decadt is in line with the momentum initiated by Poxel’s new management since the summer of 2025. A member of the Board of Directors since 21 October 2025 and heavily involved in defining the Company’s strategic and commercial priorities, Yves Decadt has all the experience required to steer the operational implementation of the Continuation Plan approved by the Lyon Commercial Court in January 2026.

His short- and medium-term priorities will be as follows:

Accelerate partnership discussions for the commercialisation of Imeglimin outside Japan, with a particular focus on China and Asian markets;

To develop PXL065 for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

Yves Decadt will continue to serve as a director on the Company’s Board of Directors.

PROFILE OF YVES DECADT

With over 25 years of international experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Yves Decadt spent nearly 20 years at Johnson & Johnson in the international business development department, responsible for licensing and contract negotiations, with particular expertise in the Asia region. He has also held several senior management positions at leading biopharma and medtech companies.

Since August 2025, he has been working with the Poxel teams on a consultancy basis, notably leading an in-depth strategic review of the Company’s asset portfolio, which formed the basis for the proposed recovery plan presented to creditors and the Court. It was also under his leadership that the Company finalised the sale of PXL770 to Scynexis, a strategic transaction enabling the monetisation of this asset whilst freeing up the resources necessary for the continued development of Poxel’s priority assets.

Yves Decadt holds degrees in bioengineering and industrial management from the University of Ghent (Vlerick School), as well as in pharmacology and pharmaceutical medicine from the Université Libre de Bruxelles. He also holds the Board Director certification from Duke University.

“Yves’ appointment as Chief Executive Officer is a logical step in strengthening our governance. His in-depth knowledge of our assets, acquired over the last ten months, combined with his international network and his experience in pharmaceutical business development in Asia, make him the best-placed leader to secure the partnerships that will enable Poxel to create value for all its stakeholders.”

Sophie Jacq Lapointe, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Poxel

“I am honoured to take the operational helm at Poxel at this pivotal moment. Our portfolio of assets holds significant commercial potential, particularly for Imeglimin, whose success in Japan demonstrates its clinical efficacy in type 2 diabetes. My immediate objective is to secure strategic partnerships that will accelerate the commercial development of our assets for the benefit of patients and our shareholders.”

Yves Decadt, Chief Executive Officer of Poxel

“I would like to thank all our stakeholders — shareholders, creditors, partners and employees — for their commitment and trust throughout this challenging period since the end of July 2025. Together with Yves, we have spent several weeks meticulously handing over all ongoing matters to ensure business continuity. I have every confidence in his ability to lead Poxel and ensure compliance with the Continuation Plan approved by the Lyon Commercial Court in January 2026.”

Nicolas Trouche, outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Poxel

About Poxel

Poxel S.A. is a biopharmaceutical company whose shares are listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0011428571 – symbol: POXEL). The Company conducts its business under a Continuation Plan approved by the Lyon Commercial Court in January 2026. Its portfolio includes Imeglimin (TWYMEEG®, marketed in Japan by Sumitomo Pharma for the treatment of type 2 diabetes) and PXL065 (a clinical candidate for HCC). The Company has also transferred PXL770 to Scynexis as part of the implementation of its continuation plan.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release concerning future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as ‘objective,’ ‘believe,’ ‘expect,’ ‘aim,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘anticipate,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘plan,’ ‘project,’ ‘will,’ ‘could,’ ‘likely,’ ‘should,’ and other words and terms of similar meaning, or the negative form of these words and terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from the results or performance expected, expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks or uncertainties described in the Company's 2024 Universal Registration Document available on the Company's website and that of the AMF (https://www.amf-france.org/fr). The Company does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of external hyperlinks mentioned in this press release.

Investor relations / Media

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Théo Martin

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+33 1 44 71 94 94