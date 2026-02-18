Positron Corporation Secures Multiple PET-CT Orders from Leading Nuclear Cardiologist Practices

Buffalo, NY, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC), a leader in molecular imaging technology and services, today announced the sale of four (4) PET-CT 64-slice scanners, along with associated long-term services agreements, to three distinguished nuclear cardiology practices led by nationally recognized physicians specializing in advanced cardiovascular diagnostics and interventional care.

These new customer engagements underscore the adoption of Positron’s next-generation PET-CT technology and comprehensive services solution. Nuclear cardiology practices are increasingly selecting Positron not only for its advanced imaging capabilities, but also for its fully integrated clinical, technical, and training support that is designed to ensure operational reality, efficiency and long-term value.

“As cardiac PET continues to replace legacy imaging modalities, providers are increasingly seeking solutions that deliver both superior clinical performance and sustainable, viable economics,” said Adel Abdullah, President and Chairman of Positron Corporation. “This continued adoption reflects growing confidence in the modality and recognition of Positron’s ability to support practices with advanced PET-CT technology, exceptional service, and a true partnership-oriented approach.”

Engineered to optimize both clinical outcomes and operational efficiency, Positron’s PET-CT scanners provide high-resolution anatomic and functional imaging for both cardiac and oncology applications. Key features include a 72cm wide-bore gantry for enhanced patient comfort, high-sensitivity detector technology that supports reduced radiation exposure, and a compact footprint, the smallest and lightest in its class, making it ideal for most all clinical environments.

Positron’s advanced data acquisition capabilities deliver fast, high precision imaging, enhancing diagnostic confidence while expanding the scope of studies physicians can perform, from myocardial perfusion to tumor detection and neurological assessments.

With more than three decades of experience supporting tens of thousands of clinical scans nationwide, Positron continues to position itself as a trusted partner to nuclear cardiology practices seeking to transition to PET-CT imaging with confidence, efficiency, and long-term economic value.

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron's PET and PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron’s PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron’s PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

Please visit the Company’s website at: www.positron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results even if new information becomes available in the future.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please visit the company’s website at www.positron.com, or contact: investor@positron.com

