PolyPid Announces Participation in Upcoming Fall Investor Conferences

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient outcomes by elevating treatment effectiveness, right where care begins, today announced that senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

5th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Dates: September 29, 2026

Location: Metropolitan Club, New York, NY

Format: Panel discussion and one-on-one investor meetings

Panel: “The Biotech Reset: Regulatory Uncertainty, Capital Constraints and the Search for Value,” 12:00-12:30 p.m. ET

Investors interested in meeting with PolyPid should contact their ROTH representative directly.

Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference

Company Presentation: September 29, 2026 at 12:15 p.m. ET. A replay will be available following the event.

1-on-1 Investor meetings: September 30, 2026

Location: Virtual

Format: Webcast presentation and one-on-one investor meetings.

Webcast registration: https://app.webinar.net/oXx0aBZaQVv.

Investors interested in meeting with PolyPid should contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com.

Craig-Hallum 17th Annual Alpha Select Conference

Date: November 17, 2026

Location: The Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, New York, NY

Format: One-on-one investor meetings

Investors interested in meeting with PolyPid should contact their Craig-Hallum representative directly.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment effectiveness, right where care begins. The Company develops long-acting, controlled-release drugs designed to deliver therapy precisely at the site of care, addressing critical unmet medical needs across a wide and diverse pipeline spanning surgical care, metabolic diseases, and beyond. PolyPid’s lead product, D-PLEX 100 , successfully met its primary and all key secondary endpoints in the landmark Phase 3 SHIELD II trial for the prevention of surgical site infections. Guided by a commitment to precision and innovation, PolyPid is redefining how therapies perform and raise the standard of patient care. For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

PolyPid Ltd.

Ori Warshavsky

908-858-5995

IR@Polypid.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

polypid@arxhq.com