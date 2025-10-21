SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Polpharma Biologics announces commercial launch of Europe’s first Pre-filled Syringe presentation of a ranibizumab biosimilar

October 21, 2025 | 
2 min read

 



ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polpharma Biologics today announced Ranivisio® PFS (ranibizumab biosimilar pre-filled syringe), is now commercially available in France.

Ranivisio® is the first Lucentis® biosimilar which is offered in a convenient pre-filled syringe (PFS) presentation in Europe, setting a new standard for affordable biologics in ophthalmic care. This innovative configuration provides precise dosing and ease of use, supporting efficient administration for patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and retinal vein occlusion (RVO). Bioeq AG, a joint venture between Polpharma Biologics Group BV and Formycon AG, is responsible for the development and licensing of Ranivisio® PFS. Teva holds the commercialization rights for France under an exclusive licensing agreement with Bioeq.

The drug substance for Ranivisio® PFS is manufactured by Polpharma Biologics S.A. - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) operating under the Rezon Bio brand, at its facilities in Poland. Rezon Bio is responsible for the commercial supply of the drug substance, ensuring consistent quality and reliability.

“The launch of Ranivisio® PFS in France is another important step in our mission to broaden access to biologic medicines. With the first Lucentis® biosimilar available in a pre-filled syringe in Europe, we are setting a new standard for ophthalmic treatment. We are proud to support our partners in bringing an innovative, high-quality therapy to patients and healthcare professionals,” said Anjan Selz, CEO of Polpharma Biologics.

About Polpharma Biologics

Polpharma Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes biosimilars for global markets. We manage the entire value chain: from product selection and investment allocation, through program execution to asset monetization, ensuring fast progress from idea to launch. Our international team of senior experts has proven experience in program leadership, regulatory strategy, CMC integration, device development, clinical oversight, and quality assurance. Working with trusted CDMOs, we deliver end-to-end biosimilars, from cell line to finished product, across a range of major therapeutic areas. Our commercial partners ensure access for patients to these medicines worldwide. Our mission is to accelerate access to biologics. To fulfill that mission, we maintain a robust, expanding pipeline of biosimilars in development.


Contacts

Rupert Birkett-Eyles
Rupert.BirkettEyles@ruderfinn.com
+44(0) 7876163218

Europe Biosimilars Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Victoria Tower Houses of Parliament Westminster Bridge Night Stars London England. Built in the 1800s, House of Commons and House of Lords.
Government
How the UK’s ‘Credibility Challenge’ Hinders Attempts To Reverse Pharma’s Flight
October 1, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Image of padlock on U.S. flag
Job Trends
$100,000 H-1B Fee Leaves Biopharma Grappling With Impact
September 25, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Conceptual business illustration of upcoming business problem metaphor with falling domino and businessman silhouette. Minimalistic vector eps 10 illustration
Weight loss
Lilly Cuts Mid-Stage Obesity Study of Muscle-Sparing Antibody
September 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of sea storm waves
Layoffs
Layoffs From Just 6 Pharmas Could Wipe Out Over 39,000 Jobs
September 18, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel