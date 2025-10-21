Polpharma Biologics announces commercial launch of Europe’s first Pre-filled Syringe presentation of a ranibizumab biosimilar

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polpharma Biologics today announced Ranivisio® PFS (ranibizumab biosimilar pre-filled syringe), is now commercially available in France.

Ranivisio® is the first Lucentis® biosimilar which is offered in a convenient pre-filled syringe (PFS) presentation in Europe, setting a new standard for affordable biologics in ophthalmic care. This innovative configuration provides precise dosing and ease of use, supporting efficient administration for patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and retinal vein occlusion (RVO). Bioeq AG, a joint venture between Polpharma Biologics Group BV and Formycon AG, is responsible for the development and licensing of Ranivisio® PFS. Teva holds the commercialization rights for France under an exclusive licensing agreement with Bioeq.

The drug substance for Ranivisio® PFS is manufactured by Polpharma Biologics S.A. - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) operating under the Rezon Bio brand, at its facilities in Poland. Rezon Bio is responsible for the commercial supply of the drug substance, ensuring consistent quality and reliability.

“The launch of Ranivisio® PFS in France is another important step in our mission to broaden access to biologic medicines. With the first Lucentis® biosimilar available in a pre-filled syringe in Europe, we are setting a new standard for ophthalmic treatment. We are proud to support our partners in bringing an innovative, high-quality therapy to patients and healthcare professionals,” said Anjan Selz, CEO of Polpharma Biologics.

About Polpharma Biologics

Polpharma Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes biosimilars for global markets. We manage the entire value chain: from product selection and investment allocation, through program execution to asset monetization, ensuring fast progress from idea to launch. Our international team of senior experts has proven experience in program leadership, regulatory strategy, CMC integration, device development, clinical oversight, and quality assurance. Working with trusted CDMOs, we deliver end-to-end biosimilars, from cell line to finished product, across a range of major therapeutic areas. Our commercial partners ensure access for patients to these medicines worldwide. Our mission is to accelerate access to biologics. To fulfill that mission, we maintain a robust, expanding pipeline of biosimilars in development.

