PODO Therapeutics Unveils Predictive Platform for Immuno-Oncology and Radiation Sensitivity at AACR 2025

Organoid-Based Precision Medicine Technology Demonstrates Pre-Treatment Assessment of Cancer Therapy Responses





SEONGNAM, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AACR2025--PODO Therapeutics, a precision medicine-focused biotechnology company, today announced that it will present its latest research findings at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place on April 25-30 in the United States. The company will showcase two poster presentations that highlight its innovative platform that uses cancer organoids co-cultured with immune cells to accurately predict individual patient responses to immunotherapies and radiation treatments.

Innovative Co-Culture Assay for Predicting Chemoradiation Sensitivity

The first poster presents research on a co-culture system developed by researchers in which cancer organoids derived from lung, gastric, and rectal cancer patients were cultured alongside immune cells. The system was used to evaluate responses to various anticancer drugs and radiation by measuring post-treatment cell viability, caspase activation, and DNA damage responses. The results showed high concordance with corresponding clinical outcomes, suggesting that this approach effectively addresses the limitations of conventional organoid models in replicating the tumor immune microenvironment. This breakthrough highlights the potential of the platform as a predictive tool to enhance personalized radiation therapy strategies.

Organoid-Based Prediction of Immunotherapy Response in Gastric Cancer

The research in the second poster focuses on organoids derived from lesions of gastric cancer patients. These organoids were co-cultured with patient-derived peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and subsequently treated with immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs such as Nivolumab. Quantitative analysis using immunofluorescence imaging, cell viability assays, and caspase 3/7 activity measurements revealed significant correlations with clinical outcomes in individual patients. Notably, in HER2-positive tumors, the study also evaluated the combined effect of trastuzumab, underscoring the platform’s potential to guide the development of future combination treatment strategies.

Expanding the Horizons of Personalized Precision Medicine

Through these studies, PODO Therapeutics has demonstrated that its patient-derived organoid co-culture platform can effectively replicate clinical responses, offering a novel diagnostic tool for precision oncology. The technology is expected to reduce time and cost burdens associated with traditional clinical trials while providing a robust foundation for tailored immunotherapy regimens. A company spokesperson stated, “Our platform goes beyond laboratory observation—it provides an integrated solution capable of predicting patient prognosis and designing personalized treatment strategies. We look forward to further evolving our technology by integrating AI-driven analytics for next-generation precision medicine.”

About PODO Therapeutics

PODO Therapeutics is a biotechnology company specializing in precision medicine solutions. By leveraging advanced organoid technologies and immune co-culture systems, the company aims to deliver innovative tools for predicting therapeutic responses, thereby enabling more effective and personalized cancer treatments.

Contacts



PODO Therapeutics

Shin Young Chang

sy_chang@podotx.com