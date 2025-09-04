Podiatry Management Showcases Gel4Med’s Breakthrough Biomimetic Matrix Technology in August 2025 Issue

Boston, MA – September 3, 2025 – Gel4Med, Inc., a leading company in advanced biomaterials for regenerative medicine, is proud to announce that its groundbreaking wound healing product G4Derm™ Plus Biomimetic Matrix (BMM), has been featured in the August 2025 issue of the Podiatry Management Magazine. The article, titled “What Is a Biomimetic Matrix (BMM) Polypeptide?”, is authored by Dr. Adam Landsman, DPM, PhD, along with Dr. Sara Rose-Sauld and Dr. Jennifer Skolnik of Massachusetts General Hospital.

The publication highlights G4Derm™ Plus, Gel4Med’s flagship innovation based on Gel4Med’s Smart Materials Platform (SMP™). Designed to mimic the structure and function of the human dermal extracellular matrix, G4Derm™ Plus provides a scaffold that allows for cell infiltration and tissue regrowth while offering antibacterial protection to help manage bioburden and prevent biofilm reformation. Unlike conventional antimicrobial products, G4Derm™ Plus incorporates engineered cationic peptides that physically disrupt bacterial membranes—multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) without promoting antibiotic resistance.

“Gel4Med was founded to create the next generation of biomaterials that not only support tissue regeneration but also address the critical challenge of infection and bioburden management in chronic wounds,” said Manav Mehta, CEO of Gel4Med. “We are honored that Podiatry Management has chosen to spotlight our technology, which is already demonstrating powerful results in clinical settings.”

Clinical Impact

In real-world cases highlighted in the article, patients with complex wounds—such as diabetic foot ulcers with exposed tendon and bone—experienced rapid healing progression. Many achieved more than 50% wound reduction within 4 to 6 weeks, along with noticeable improvements in exudate and odor. Importantly, no complications or adverse events were reported.

This publication not only highlights exciting advances in podiatric clinical innovation but also underscores the collaboration of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School clinicians and researchers in advancing patient-focused wound care.