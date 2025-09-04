Podiatry Management Showcases Gel4Med’s Breakthrough Biomimetic Matrix Technology in August 2025 Issue

Boston, MA – September 3, 2025 – Gel4Med, Inc., a leading company in advanced biomaterials for regenerative medicine, is proud to announce that its groundbreaking wound healing product G4Derm™ Plus Biomimetic Matrix (BMM), has been featured in the August 2025 issue of the Podiatry Management Magazine. The article, titled “What Is a Biomimetic Matrix (BMM) Polypeptide?”, is authored by Dr. Adam Landsman, DPM, PhD, along with Dr. Sara Rose-Sauld and Dr. Jennifer Skolnik of Massachusetts General Hospital.
The publication highlights G4Derm™ Plus, Gel4Med’s flagship innovation based on Gel4Med’s Smart Materials Platform (SMP™). Designed to mimic the structure and function of the human dermal extracellular matrix, G4Derm™ Plus provides a scaffold that allows for cell infiltration and tissue regrowth while offering antibacterial protection to help manage bioburden and prevent biofilm reformation. Unlike conventional antimicrobial products, G4Derm™ Plus incorporates engineered cationic peptides that physically disrupt bacterial membranes—multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) without promoting antibiotic resistance.
“Gel4Med was founded to create the next generation of biomaterials that not only support tissue regeneration but also address the critical challenge of infection and bioburden management in chronic wounds,” said Manav Mehta, CEO of Gel4Med. “We are honored that Podiatry Management has chosen to spotlight our technology, which is already demonstrating powerful results in clinical settings.”
Clinical Impact
In real-world cases highlighted in the article, patients with complex wounds—such as diabetic foot ulcers with exposed tendon and bone—experienced rapid healing progression. Many achieved more than 50% wound reduction within 4 to 6 weeks, along with noticeable improvements in exudate and odor. Importantly, no complications or adverse events were reported.
This publication not only highlights exciting advances in podiatric clinical innovation but also underscores the collaboration of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School clinicians and researchers in advancing patient-focused wound care.
Dr. Landsman, an
Assistant Professor in Orthopaedic Surgery at Harvard Medical School and Lead
Podiatrist in the Department of Orthopaedics at Massachusetts General Hospital,
brings his extensive research and clinical expertise to the forefront of this
innovative wound care solution. Dr. Rose-Sauld and Dr. Skolnik, both practicing
podiatric surgeons and educators at Mass General, contribute valuable clinical
insights and research experience in diabetic ulcer and wound management. Innovation Backed by
Scientific Rigor Born out of Harvard
Innovation Labs, Gel4Med’s technology is highly published and well-funded by
prestigious organizations such as NIH, DoD, NSF, Mass Ventures, and Peter
Thiel’s Breakout Labs. As a result of this extensive funding support and peer-reviewed
literature, Gel4Med’s product development efforts are supported by years of rigorous
scientific research—G4Derm™ Plus is no exception
to that. The product leverages self-assembling peptides composed of key amino
acids (including Arginine, Lysine, and Proline) to form an ECM-like scaffold
that supports tissue regrowth and revascularization, while providing strong
broad-spectrum antibacterial protection to manage wound bioburden and biofilm
reformation About Gel4Med About Podiatry
Management A leading voice in
the podiatric profession, Podiatry Management Magazine reaches tens of
thousands of subscribers nationwide. Its Clinical Innovations series regularly
introduces cutting-edge concepts, technologies, and studies that push the
boundaries of podiatric care Media Contact: For media inquiries,
please contact Gel4Med’s Senior Product Manager, Rebecca Salamone at
rebecca.salamone@gelformed.com
Gel4Med, Inc. is an innovator in advanced biomaterials and regenerative solutions designed to improve patient outcomes in wound care and surgical applications. Utilizing our patent-protected Smart Materials Platform™, which uses synthetic biology and peptides, we design and engineer therapeutic materials with unparalleled customization. With a focus on science-driven innovation and accessibility, Gel4Med is committed to advancing the standard of care across therapeutic areas for patients worldwide.
Dr. Landsman, an Assistant Professor in Orthopaedic Surgery at Harvard Medical School and Lead Podiatrist in the Department of Orthopaedics at Massachusetts General Hospital, brings his extensive research and clinical expertise to the forefront of this innovative wound care solution. Dr. Rose-Sauld and Dr. Skolnik, both practicing podiatric surgeons and educators at Mass General, contribute valuable clinical insights and research experience in diabetic ulcer and wound management.
Innovation Backed by Scientific Rigor
Born out of Harvard Innovation Labs, Gel4Med’s technology is highly published and well-funded by prestigious organizations such as NIH, DoD, NSF, Mass Ventures, and Peter Thiel’s Breakout Labs. As a result of this extensive funding support and peer-reviewed literature, Gel4Med’s product development efforts are supported by years of rigorous scientific research—G4Derm™ Plus is no exception to that. The product leverages self-assembling peptides composed of key amino acids (including Arginine, Lysine, and Proline) to form an ECM-like scaffold that supports tissue regrowth and revascularization, while providing strong broad-spectrum antibacterial protection to manage wound bioburden and biofilm reformation
About Gel4Med
About Podiatry Management
A leading voice in the podiatric profession, Podiatry Management Magazine reaches tens of thousands of subscribers nationwide. Its Clinical Innovations series regularly introduces cutting-edge concepts, technologies, and studies that push the boundaries of podiatric care
Media Contact:
For media inquiries, please contact Gel4Med’s Senior Product Manager, Rebecca Salamone at rebecca.salamone@gelformed.com