PNRI Podcast Explores How Rare Disease Research Is Reshaping Medicine for All

SEATTLE, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The answers to some of medicine's biggest challenges are hiding in the rarest of diseases. A new podcast from Pacific Northwest Research Institute (PNRI), explores how uncovering them is changing the future of health care.

Season 2 of PNRI Science: Rare Disease, Real Progress, is a four-part series that takes listeners inside the world of rare disease research to reveal how it's driving breakthroughs that could benefit us all.

Recorded live at PNRI’s 2025 Rare Disease Day Symposium, the podcast features candid conversations with scientists, clinicians, advocates, and biotech leaders working at the forefront of genetics and personalized medicine. Hosted by PNRI CEO Dr. Jack Faris and actor-producer Anna Faris, the series offers a rare inside look at how collaboration across disciplines is accelerating discovery.

"Rare disease research is often where the most innovative science happens," said Dr. Faris. "When we investigate what's rare, we uncover fundamental insights that can lead to treatments for far more common conditions."

Each episode explores a different lens on rare disease progress:

How partnerships across institutions are advancing discovery

Why patient stories and advocacy are essential to the science

The role of early-career researchers in shaping the future

How private-sector leaders help turn lab insights into real-world care

The newly released final episode highlights perspectives from rare disease biotech professionals who are working to close the gap between discovery and treatment—driven by both the science and the people it serves.

PNRI Science: Rare Disease, Real Progress is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and at pnri.org/podcasts . Tune in to hear how rare disease research is transforming our understanding of human health—and helping build a healthier future for everyone.

About PNRI:



Pacific Northwest Research Institute (PNRI) is a nonprofit biomedical research institute, where scientists are using innovative approaches in genetics and genomics to tackle some of the most difficult problems in science and medicine. The institute was founded 69 years ago in Seattle, Washington, as a place where scientists were free to pursue discoveries that promised the highest chance of improving human health. The goal was at the beginning, and remains today, to conduct foundational science leading to impactful medical innovations. To learn more, visit pnri.org .

