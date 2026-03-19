Plus Therapeutics to Present New Analysis at ISPOR Showing CNSide® May Reduce Leptomeningeal Metastases Healthcare Costs by 40%

Health economics analysis highlights the economic burden of late-stage leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and the potential value of earlier diagnosis using CNSide as it enters U.S. commercialization

HOUSTON, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (“Plus” or the “Company”), a healthcare company developing and commercializing precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, announces the presentation of a new health economics study evaluating the economic impact of earlier detection and therapeutic management of LM using the CNSide cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assay. The cost-of-care analysis suggests that earlier LM diagnosis and therapeutic management enabled by CNSide may reduce overall LM-related healthcare costs by approximately 40%, primarily through earlier therapeutic intervention, improved treatment precision, and reduced hospitalizations. The findings support the potential clinical and economic value of CNSide as the Company advances commercialization of the assay in the United States.

The data will be presented at the ISPOR 2026 Annual Meeting, the leading global scientific conference focused on health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), bringing together researchers, healthcare decision-makers, and payer stakeholders. The meeting will take place May 17-20, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA.

“CNSide’s ability to detect and monitor tumor cells in cerebrospinal fluid provides clinicians with actionable information earlier in the disease course,” said Russ Havranek, EVP, Commercial and Corporate Strategy of Plus Therapeutics. “Health economics data demonstrating potential cost savings and improved outcomes are increasingly important to payers and health systems evaluating adoption of advanced diagnostics.”

Presentation Highlights

The poster, titled, “Economic Impact of Earlier Detection and Therapeutic Management of Leptomeningeal Metastases Using CNSide: A Cost-of-Care Analysis,” co-authored by CNSide Diagnostics and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, will highlight the following:

Late-stage LM diagnosis is associated with substantial healthcare costs, including median inpatient admissions of ~$20,000 (Interquartile range (IQR) $10,000-$30,000)

Total LM-related costs may exceed $100,000 per month, driven by repeated imaging, LM-directed therapies, and palliative care

Earlier detection and treatment optimization enabled by CNSide may reduce overall LM-related healthcare costs by ~40% (33%-47%)

Potential savings are driven by earlier therapeutic intervention, improved treatment precision, reduced adverse events and hospitalizations, and gains in quality-adjusted life years (QALYs)

The analysis also highlights the challenges of quantifying LM costs due to claims bundling with primary cancer treatment



The analysis utilized published literature, real-world data, and healthcare claims databases to estimate direct and indirect costs associated with late-stage LM diagnosis. Additional information on ISPOR 2026 and the presentation abstract can be found here.

About Leptomeningeal metastases

Leptomeningeal metastases (LM) are a rare but severe complication of advanced cancer, affecting the fluid-lined structures of the central nervous system. LM occurs in approximately 5% of patients with metastatic cancer, with breast cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma being the most common sources. Median survival is typically 2-6 months, and effective treatment options are limited, highlighting the urgent need for novel therapies.

About REYOBIQ™ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda)

REYOBIQ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda) is a novel injectable radiotherapy specifically formulated to deliver direct targeted high dose radiation in CNS tumors in a safe, effective, and convenient manner to optimize patient outcomes. REYOBIQ has the potential to reduce off target risks and improve outcomes for CNS cancer patients, versus currently approved therapies, with a more targeted and potent radiation dose. Rhenium-186 is an ideal radioisotope for CNS therapeutic applications due to its short half-life, beta energy for destroying cancerous tissue, and gamma energy for real-time imaging. REYOBIQ is being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancer in the ReSPECT-GBM, ReSPECT-LM, and ReSPECT-PBC clinical trials. ReSPECT-GBM is supported by an award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), and ReSPECT-LM is funded by a three-year $17.6M grant by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). The Company’s ReSPECT-PBC clinical trial for pediatric brain cancer is supported by a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program.

About CNSide Diagnostics, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide®, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) that informs and improves the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases.

About Plus Therapeutics

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products.

Forward-Looking Statements

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