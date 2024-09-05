Plus Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (“Plus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced that Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., Plus Therapeutics President and Chief Executive Officer will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 9 – 11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



Presentation Time: Monday, September 9, 2024, available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM ET

Webcast Link: Here

A replay of this presentation will be available for 90 days following the date of the presentation on the Company’s website at: https://ir.plustherapeutics.com/events

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes for patients. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases (LM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. Plus Therapeutics is led by an experienced and dedicated leadership team and has operations in key cancer clinical development hubs including Austin and San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit https://plustherapeutics.com/.

