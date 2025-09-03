Plus Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (“Plus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, announces that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 8 – 10, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., Plus Therapeutics President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat with Sean Lee, VP of Equity Research at H.C. Wainwright. The fireside chat will be available on demand beginning Friday, September 5 at 7:00am ET for registered investors of the conference. To request a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Hedrick and to register for the conference, click below:

https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Plus Therapeutics

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. For more information, visit https://plustherapeutics.com/.

