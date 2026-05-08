Plus Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Highlighting REYOBIQ™ Clinical and Translational Data Demonstrating Favorable Safety, Survival, and Emerging Immunomodulation in Leptomeningeal Metastases

Plenary session at AANS underscores REYOBIQ’s potential as a differentiated targeted radiotherapeutic platform for CNS cancers

HOUSTON, Texas, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (“Plus” or the “Company”), a healthcare company developing and commercializing precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announces a plenary session reviewing key clinical and translational data, including the Phase 1 ReSPECT-LM trial of REYOBIQ™ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda) was presented at the 2026 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting taking place May 1-4, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

“This oral plenary session, which reviewed data collected to date, and included an overview of the ReSPECT-LM single dose escalation study, is an important validation of the clinical and translational evidence supporting REYOBIQ as a differentiated therapeutic approach for patients with leptomeningeal metastases, a devastating condition with no FDA-approved therapies. AANS is an important congress, and we are encouraged by these data being featured in such a prominent part of the conference,” said Eric J. Daniels, M.D., M.B.A., Plus Therapeutics Chief Development Officer. “We continue to believe strongly in the potential of REYOBIQ in the clinical setting as we continue the ongoing multiple dose trial.”

The oral presentation, titled, “¹⁸⁶Rhenium-Nanoliposomes (¹⁸⁶RNL) for the Treatment of Leptomeningeal Metastases: Translational Insights from Clinical and Preclinical Models,” was delivered by Henriette U. Balinda, PhD, of UT Health San Antonio in a Plenary Session on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Key Data Highlights

The Presentation highlighted the completed Phase 1 ReSPECT-LM study demonstrating:

Encouraging survival outcomes, with median overall survival of approximately 9 months in patients treated at the recommended Phase 2 dose, compared to historical survival of approximately 2–6 months

Robust anti-tumor activity, including high rates of circulating tumor cell (CTC) reduction and clinical benefit across evaluable patients

Favorable safety and tolerability profile, supporting advancement into later-stage clinical development

Highly targeted radiation delivery, with a target-to-off-target absorbed dose ratio exceeding 100:1, minimizing exposure to healthy tissue

In addition, translational analyses presented in the session demonstrate that REYOBIQ may induce immune remodeling within the tumor microenvironment, including activation of CD8+ T cells and enhancement of anti-tumor immune response, supporting potential future combination strategies with immunotherapies.

Currently, the ReSPECT-LM Phase 1 Multiple Dose trial is underway and enrolling patients at the University of Texas Health San Antonio. The primary objectives include characterizing safety and tolerability of multiple doses at defined intervals of REYOBIQ for patients of any primary solid tumor cancer with LM.

About REYOBIQ™ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda)

REYOBIQ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda) is a novel injectable radiotherapy specifically formulated to deliver direct targeted high dose radiation in CNS tumors in a safe, effective, and convenient manner to optimize patient outcomes. REYOBIQ has the potential to reduce off-target risks and improve outcomes for CNS cancer patients, versus currently approved therapies, with a more targeted and potent radiation dose. Rhenium-186 is an ideal radioisotope for CNS therapeutic applications due to its short half-life, beta energy for destroying cancerous tissue, and gamma energy for real-time imaging. REYOBIQ is being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancer in the ReSPECT-GBM, ReSPECT-LM, and ReSPECT-PBC clinical trials. ReSPECT-GBM is supported by an award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), and ReSPECT-LM is funded by a three-year $17.6M grant by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). The Company's ReSPECT-PBC clinical trial for pediatric brain cancer is supported by a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense's Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program.

About Plus Therapeutics

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "will," and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this press release could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq, including following the 1-for-25 reverse stock split effected April 2, 2026; the early stage of the Company's product candidates and therapies; the results of the Company's research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies, and the timing and outcome of the ReSPECT-LM, ReSPECT-GBM, and ReSPECT-PBC trials; the Company's liquidity position and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash; the outcome of the Company's partnering/licensing efforts; risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to the Company; market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the cancer diagnostics and therapeutics field; ability to develop and protect proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; challenges associated with radiotherapeutic manufacturing, production, and distribution capabilities necessary to support the Company's clinical trials and any commercial level product demand; statements regarding the potential market for the CNSide CSF Assay Platform, the timing in which the CNSide CSF Assay commercialization is expanded, revenue and corporate profitability expectations including support reimbursements and payments for the CNSide CSF Assay, the development and utility of the CNSide CSF Assay, and expectations as to the Company's future performance, including the next steps in developing the Company's product candidates; and material security breach or cybersecurity attack affecting the Company's operations or property. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Any or all forward-looking statements the Company makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Plus Therapeutics discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Plus Therapeutics' business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Plus Therapeutics' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. There may be events in the future that the Company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects may change in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends, or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

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