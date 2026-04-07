Pluristyx Extends Patent Portfolio in Universal Cell Therapy with New U.S. Patent for iACT Stealth™ Technology

SEATTLE, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristyx, a leader in advanced induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based solutions, today announced expansion of its intellectual property portfolio with a U.S. patent allowance for claims covering cells expressing autoimmune-associated self-antigens coupled with its exclusive induced Allogeneic Cell Tolerance (iACT Stealth™) technology for “cell cloaking”.

The newly allowed patent claims are specifically drawn to the use of iACT in the treatment of autoimmune diseases. With this technology Pluristyx can combine a genetic engineering package integrating iACT Stealth with self-antigen technology, and “train” a patient’s own immune system. This innovative approach allows for a precise, desired immune response to a self-antigen without dangerous “off-target” effects or using traditional debilitating systemic immune suppression.

This patent marks a pivotal shift in the use of cell therapy beyond oncology. By pairing iACT Stealth cloaking with specific self-antigens, Pluristyx is enabling development of “tolerogenic” cell therapies. Unlike traditional methods that broadly suppress the immune system, leaving patients vulnerable to infections, this technology allows engineered cells to persist in the body and specifically retrain the immune system to stop attacking itself. This represents a new frontier in “living medicine,” where engineered iPSC-derived cells act as a localized, intelligent platform for long-term autoimmune remission.

iACT Stealth is designed to work in tandem with Pluristyx’s FailSafe® technology. FailSafe’s drug-inducible safety feature acts as a genetic “kill switch," allowing for the selective removal of any proliferating cells to ensure patient safety and is the only commercially-available safety switch technology.

“This addition to our patent portfolio furthers our commitment to advancing regenerative, living-medicine therapies, now in the autoimmune field,” said Kaye Reiter, PhD, JD, Pluristyx Chief Legal Officer. “We continue to expand our exclusive intellectual property portfolio of combined iPSC, FailSafe, and iACT Stealth technologies that are setting the standard for functionality, safety, and scalability”.

Pluristyx’s full suite of technologies, including iACT Stealth, FailSafe, and proprietary mRNA-based iPSC reprogramming technology, is available for immediate adoption through a streamlined research evaluation and commercial licensing model. This provides partners today with a powerful, clinical-grade foundation to bring tomorrow’s next-generation living medicines to market.

About Pluristyx

Pluristyx is the leading provider of advanced iPSC-based solutions for the cell and gene therapy industry, delivering a comprehensive platform designed to accelerate therapeutic development with unmatched speed, safety, and scalability. Leveraging proprietary mRNA bulk reprogramming and a polyclonal iPSC approach, Pluristyx produces genetically younger, more stable, and highly expandable cells. The company’s portfolio spans off-the-shelf, clinical-grade iPSC lines, custom gene editing and engineering, and innovative safety and immune-evasion technologies, including the FailSafe® safety switch, iACT Stealth™ immune cloaking system, and HLA-null capabilities. Beyond cell sourcing, Pluristyx supports the entire development continuum, from concept to organoid-based disease modeling, high-throughput drug screening, and GMP-scale manufacturing, empowering therapeutic developers to streamline workflows, reduce risk, and accelerate the path to clinic.

Media Contact:

Dr. Priya Baraniak

Chief Commercial and Development Officer

priya@pluristyx.com