Pluristyx and BioLamina Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Development of Stem Cell-Based Therapies

SEATTLE and SUNDBYBERG, Sweden, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristyx Inc., the leading provider of tools, technologies, and services for the development of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapies, and BioLamina AB, the global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality laminin-based cell culture matrices, today announced a strategic co-development and co-marketing partnership. This collaboration aims to simplify, derisk, and accelerate clinical translation of iPSC-based therapies by providing researchers and developers with a robust, streamlined, and clinically relevant workflow of products and processes.

The partnership leverages the synergy between Pluristyx’s comprehensive iPSC platform, including their proprietary polyclonal derivation paired with iACT® immune cloaking and FailSafe™ genetic engineering, and BioLamina’s unique portfolio of chemically defined and animal origin-free Biolaminin® matrices representing the full length, niche specific proteins found in nature. Together, the companies are simplifying the path from laboratory research to clinical application by offering system solutions to enhance the consistency, scalability, and safety of iPSC-derived therapeutic products.

Under the agreement, the companies will engage in joint marketing activities to provide customers with comprehensive, validated solutions for their cell therapy programs. This collaboration will offer the most reliable system for the culture, expansion, and differentiation of iPSCs and address key manufacturing challenges in the rapidly growing field of regenerative medicine.

“Our mission at Pluristyx is to empower the development of next-generation cell therapies,” said Benjamin Fryer, PhD, CEO of Pluristyx. “Partnering with BioLamina is a critical step toward that goal. Combining our expertise in iPSC manufacturing and engineering with BioLamina’s best-in-class cell culture matrices provides a complete and robust platform, reducing timelines and improving the probability of clinical success. We are excited to work together setting new standards for quality and efficiency in the industry.”

The collaboration will focus on creating optimized and fully defined culture systems that ensure high cell quality and reproducibility, which are critical for meeting stringent regulatory requirements. By co-developing these integrated solutions, Pluristyx and BioLamina will enable therapy developers to move their programs forward with greater confidence and speed.

“At BioLamina, our focus has always been to provide researchers with biologically relevant and clinically robust culture environments. By combining our full-length laminin matrices with Pluristyx’s advanced iPSC technologies, we are enabling a seamless and defined workflow that meets the rigorous demands of clinical translation. This partnership allows us to support developers with solutions that not only improve consistency and scalability, but also bring the field of regenerative medicine closer to delivering safe and effective therapies to patients.” Said Therése Kallur, PhD, CSBDO of BioLamina.

About Pluristyx Pluristyx is dedicated to enabling the development of next-generation cell-based tools and therapies. PluriKit™, PluriForm™ Organoids, and PluriBank™ polyclonal stem cells incorporating safety and tolerance features like FailSafe®, iACT™, and hypoimmune engineering streamline developers' path to the clinic and approval. Pluristyx’s iPSC lines, backed by an FDA registered drug master file, with platform genetic engineering are available "off-the-shelf" along with comprehensive support services to accelerate the creation of novel diagnostics, screening and safety testing, and curative treatments. For more information, visit www.pluristyx.com.

About BioLamina BioLamina is a biotechnology company with a scientific base and heritage in matrix biology and cell culture research. It supports scientists who have struggled for decades to grow pluripotent stem cells and other primary cells in the lab. By providing tools for efficient and easy cell culture, BioLamina aims to ease the path towards safe and effective cell therapies and make better cell assays and models for increasing accuracy in drug discovery and development. The power of Biolaminin® substrates, developed by BioLamina, has been demonstrated in numerous publications, and they will continue to provide vital support to the stem cell community, from scientific concepts to clinical studies. Based in Stockholm (Sweden), the company currently employs 100 people. The company’s main shareholders include Bure Equity (via Bure Growth), Lauxera Capital Partners, the Tryggvason family (the company’s founders) and, Northislet. For more information, please visit: https://biolamina.com

