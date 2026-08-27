Pluri Announces Pricing of $3.3 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with a Single Healthcare Focused Institutional Investor

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq: PLUR) (TASE: PLUR) (“Pluri”), a biotechnology company, leveraging its proprietary three-dimensional ("3D") cell expansion platform across two principal business verticals: (i) Human Health & Longevity and (ii) FoodTech & Bio-Farming, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single healthcare focused institutional investor, for the purchase and sale of 2,228,940 Common Shares (or Common Share equivalents in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $1.50 per share in a registered direct offering. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $3.3 million, before deducting placement agent commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, in a concurrent private placement, Pluri will issue and sell unregistered warrants to purchase up to 2,228,940 Common Shares (the “Warrants”). The Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.65 per share, will be initially exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire five and a half years from the date of issuance.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 28, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Pluri currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The Common Shares offered to the institutional investor described above are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-273347), which was declared effective by the SEC on September 21, 2023. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that are a part of the effective registration statement. The Warrants will be issued in a concurrent private placement. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additionally, when available, electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

The private placement of the Warrants and the shares underlying the Warrants offered to the institutional investors will be made in reliance on an exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder. Accordingly, the securities issued in the concurrent private placement may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pluri Inc.

Pluri™ is a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary three-dimensional ("3D") cell expansion platform, which is supported by an in-house, industrial-scale cell manufacturing facility and operates in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") standards on a self-declared basis. The platform is designed to enable scalable, cost-efficient and reproducible expansion of human, plant and animal cells and supports cell-based products, services, therapeutics and related technologies across Pluri's two principal business verticals: (i) Human Health & Longevity and (ii) Foodtech & Bio-Farming. Pluri also offers Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services. To learn more, visit www.pluri-biotech.com or follow Pluri on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluri is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected closing date, gross proceeds and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management only and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the Company’s ability to close the transaction when anticipated; changes in technology and market requirements; the Company may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials, if necessary; its products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, its technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; it may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with its processes; its products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; its patents may not be sufficient; its products may harm recipients or consumers; changes in legislation with an adverse impact; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluri undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluri, reference is made to Pluri's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

investor.relations@pluri-biotech.com