SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pliant Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 2025 American Thoracic Society International Conference

April 7, 2025 | 
2 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX) today announced that the Company will present three scientific posters at the upcoming 2025 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, taking place in San Francisco, California from May 16-21, 2025.

The following abstracts are posted on ATS 2025’s online itinerary planner for registered users.

Pliant was selected for a featured oral presentation as part of the ATS 2025 Mini Symposiums program.

Title: Characterizing the Antifibrotic Activity of Bexotegrast on Distinct Fibroblast Populations in PCLS From Multiple ILD Subtypes
Presenter: Johanna Schaub, Ph.D., Director of Translational Sciences at Pliant Therapeutics
Oral Presentation: 9696
Session B98: Cellular interactions and signaling networks in pulmonary fibrosis (mini symposium)
Date: Monday, May 19, 2025
Presentation Time: 2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Pacific Time

Title: Plasma Proteome Analysis Reveals Shared and Unique Biomarkers of ILD Subtypes
Presenter: Richard Ahn, Ph.D., Senior Scientist II at Pliant Therapeutics
Poster: 12006
Session D29: From bench to bedside: unraveling pulmonary fibrosis through cellular communication and molecular pathways
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Presentation Time: 8:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time

Title: Single-Cell Profiling Demonstrates the Antifibrotic Effects of Bexotegrast on Pathologic Lung Cell Populations in the Presence and Absence of Background Therapy
Presenter: Mahru An, Ph.D., Principal Scientist at Pliant Therapeutics
Poster: 12106
Session D29: From bench to bedside: unraveling pulmonary fibrosis through cellular communication and molecular pathways
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Presentation Time: 8:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time

Posters will be available to view during the ATS Conference, Sunday, May 18 - Wednesday, May 21 during the above times for registered users and on the Presentations page of the company website at www.PliantRx.com.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Pliant’s lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indication for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF. Pliant is conducting a Phase 1 study for PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, Pliant has received regulatory clearance for the conduct of a Phase 1 study of PLN-101325, a monoclonal antibody agonist of integrin α7β1 targeting muscular dystrophies.

For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com. Follow us on social media X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@pliantrx.com

Events Northern California
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac