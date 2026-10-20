Pliant Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2026

Features FORTIFY, the ongoing Phase 1b indication expansion trial of PLN-101095 enrolling patients with ICI-refractory solid tumors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX) today announced a presentation at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 taking place in Madrid, Spain from October 23-27, 2026.



Poster Presentation

Title: Part 2 Cohort Expansion of a Phase I Study of PLN-101095, a Dual αvβ8/αvβ1 Integrin Inhibitor, in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor–Refractory Advanced Solid Tumours

Presenter: Timothy A. Yap, MBBS, Ph.D., University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Session: Development Therapeutics

Date and Time: Friday, October 23, 2026, 3:15 - 4:00 p.m. CEST

Location: Hall 5, Poster 1082TiP

FORTIFY - PLN-101095 Phase 1b Indication Expansion Trial

PLN-101095 is currently being evaluated in Phase 1a/1b open-label, dose-escalation and indication expansion trial (NCT06270706) to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary evidence of antitumor activity of PLN-101095 when administered orally in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)-refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Pliant is currently enrolling patients in FORTIFY, a Phase 1b open-label, indication expansion trial enrolling three cohorts of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), tumors with high tumor mutational burden or clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Patients will be treated for 14 days with PLN-101095 dosed at 1,000 mg twice daily as monotherapy, after which pembrolizumab will be added as combination therapy.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of integrin-based therapeutics. Pliant’s lead program is PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of ICI-refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors. PLN-101095 is being investigated in FORTIFY, a Phase 1b indication expansion trial enrolling patients with NSCLC, tumors with high tumor mutational burden or clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Pliant’s preclinical research is focused on tissue-specific delivery and internalization of drug payloads utilizing integrin receptor-binding molecules with programs focused on delivering siRNAs to skeletal muscle cells, adipocytes, and renal cells. For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com. Follow Pliant on social media at X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@pliantrx.com