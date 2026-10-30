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Pliant Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

October 30, 2026 | 
2 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of integrin-based therapeutics, today announced two presentations related to PLN-101095 at the upcoming 41st Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) taking place November 4 - 8, 2026 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Poster Presentations

Title: Selective targeting of integrins αvβ8 and αvβ1 improves anti-tumor responses mediated by immune checkpoint inhibition

Poster: 615
Presenter:Nika Rajabian, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Fellow, National Cancer Institute
Date:Friday, November 6, 2026, 12:15 – 1:45 p.m. and 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time
Location:North Building - Lower Level - Exhibition Halls 4-6

*The above presentation includes results that were obtained under a collaboration agreement between the National Cancer Institute and Pliant Therapeutics.

Title: Plasma biomarkers of immune activation predict sensitization to immune checkpoint inhibition (ICI) in patients with advanced solid tumors receiving dual αvβ8/αvβ1 integrin inhibitor PLN-101095

Poster546
Presenter:Martin L. Decaris, Ph.D., Vice President, Translational Sciences, Pliant Therapeutics
Date:Saturday, November 7, 2026, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. and 6:40 – 8:10 p.m. Mountain Time
Location:North Building - Lower Level - Exhibition Halls 4-6


FORTIFY - PLN-101095 Phase 1a/1b Indication Expansion Trial

PLN-101095 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b open-label, dose-escalation and indication expansion trial (NCT06270706) to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary evidence of antitumor activity of PLN-101095 when administered orally in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)-refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Pliant is currently enrolling patients in the Phase 1b trial portion of FORTIFY consisting of three cohorts of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), tumors with high tumor mutational burden or clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Patients will be treated for 14 days with PLN-101095 dosed at 1,000 mg twice daily as monotherapy, after which pembrolizumab will be added as combination therapy.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of integrin-based therapeutics. Pliant’s lead program is PLN-101095, an oral, small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of ICI-refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors. PLN-101095 is being investigated in FORTIFY, a Phase 1a/1b indication expansion trial enrolling patients with NSCLC, tumors with high tumor mutational burden or clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Pliant’s preclinical research is focused on tissue-specific delivery and internalization of drug payloads utilizing integrin receptor-binding molecules with programs focused on delivering siRNAs to skeletal muscle cells, adipocytes as well as other cell types.

For additional information on Pliant, visit www.PliantRx.com and follow us on XLinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contact:
Christopher Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@pliantrx.com


Northern California Events Cancer
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
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