Pillar Biosciences Announces Final CMS Pricing Determination for oncoReveal® CDx

December 2, 2025 | 
NATICK, Mass., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Biosciences, the leader in Decision Medicine™, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has finalized its pricing determination for oncoReveal CDx. Following its preliminary decision in August 2025, CMS confirmed a crosswalk-based payment rate of $1,352.09, effective for claims with dates of service on or after January 1, 2026.

"We are pleased with CMS's pricing decision," said Gang Song, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pillar Biosciences. "This determination will help Medicare beneficiaries gain access to high-quality cancer diagnostics."

"This is another exciting milestone in the launch of oncoReveal CDx," said Brian Wright, Chief Marketing Officer of Pillar Biosciences. "As the first PMA-approved multi-cancer IVD kit available in the U.S. market, oncoReveal CDx offers highly accurate and actionable NGS-based results. With more than 66 million Americans covered by Medicare, this payment rate will help ensure broad patient access to precision oncology testing."

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision Medicine™, leveraging next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology to deliver highly accurate, sensitive, and cost-effective testing solutions that improve treatment selection for cancer patients—from tumor profiling to therapy selection and recurrence monitoring. Powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, Pillar's localized testing model reduces diagnostic costs and increases access to complex NGS testing worldwide. The company currently offers more than 20 NGS testing kits in IVD and RUO formats, with additional panels in development. Pillar Biosciences is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.pillarbiosci.com or follow Pillar Biosciences on LinkedIn.

