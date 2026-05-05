Pilatus Biosciences Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

Leading experts in immunometabolism, immunology, and liver disease to guide advancement of metabolic checkpoint therapies

DOVER, Del. & EPALINGES, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotech--Pilatus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel metabolic checkpoint immunotherapies for cancer and immune-related diseases, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The board brings together globally recognized leaders in immunology, oncology, and liver disease who will provide strategic guidance on the company’s scientific direction, translational priorities, and clinical development strategy.

“We are honored to assemble such an accomplished group of scientific leaders whose work has defined key advances across immunometabolism and immune regulation,” said Raven Lin, CEO & Founder, Pilatus Biosciences. “Their collective expertise will be instrumental as we advance our lead program, PLT012, and continue to build a pipeline of metabolic checkpoint immunotherapies designed to address significant unmet needs across cancer and inflammatory diseases.”

Dr. Ping-Chih Ho, Professor of Oncology at the University of Lausanne and member of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, and Co-Founder of Pilatus Biosciences, will serve as Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board.

“Pilatus Biosciences was founded on a strong scientific vision to advance metabolic checkpoint immunotherapy, with PLT012 representing a novel and promising approach,” said Dr. Ho. “I look forward to working closely with the team and the Scientific Advisory Board to support its continued development and clinical translation.”

Members of Pilatus Biosciences’ Scientific Advisory Board include:

Susan Kaech, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Director of the Immunology Accelerator at the Allen Institute. Dr. Kaech is a leading immunologist whose research focuses on T cell biology, immune memory, and mechanisms underlying durable immune responses. Her work has advanced the understanding of how immune cells function in chronic disease and cancer, informing next-generation immunotherapies. Dr. Kaech previously led the NOMIS Center for Immunobiology and Microbial Pathogenesis at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and graduated from the University of Washington and Stanford University, where she obtained a Ph.D. in Developmental Biology.

“Pilatus Biosciences is advancing an interesting approach in metabolic checkpoint immunotherapy. I look forward to supporting the scientific development and further understanding of its underlying biology,” said Dr. Kaech.

Philip D. Greenberg, M.D., is Head of the Program in Immunology and the Rona Jaffe Foundation Endowed Chair at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. He is also an Investigator at the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and serves as Professor of Medicine and Immunology at the University of Washington.

“Pilatus Biosciences is advancing a novel approach in metabolic checkpoint immunotherapy with meaningful translational potential. I am pleased to support its scientific development,” said Dr. Greenberg.

Andrew X. Zhu, M.D., Ph.D., internationally recognized authority in liver cancer and Director Emeritus of Liver Cancer Research at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, and a former Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. The major focus of his research is to develop more effective therapies for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and cholangiocarcinoma, and drug development. Dr. Zhu is a widely published author and has served as a principal investigator in many clinical trials in HCC, cholangiocarcinoma, and other cancers.

“I look forward to working with the Pilatus team on the development of its metabolic checkpoint immunotherapy program and supporting the advancement of its clinical development,” said Dr. Zhu.

Matteo Iannacone, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the Dynamics of Immune Responses Unit at the San Raffaele Scientific Institute and Professor at Università Vita-Salute San Raffaele. Dr. Iannacone is a leader in liver immunology, with research focused on immune cell dynamics and host-pathogen interactions within the liver microenvironment. His work has provided key insights into immune regulation in liver disease and inflammation. He obtained a M.D. degree from the University of Milan, Italy, followed by a residency in Internal Medicine and a Ph.D. in Immunology from Vita-Salute San Raffaele University. He trained as a postdoctoral fellow at The Scripps Research Institute, and at Harvard Medical School.

“Pilatus Biosciences is advancing a compelling scientific approach by targeting metabolic pathways that shape immune responses. I am excited to contribute to the development of novel immunotherapies that may have meaningful impact across cancer and inflammatory diseases,” said Dr. Iannacone.

Pilatus Biosciences is advancing a new class of metabolic checkpoint therapies targeting key regulators at the intersection of cellular metabolism and immune function. Its lead program, PLT012, is a monoclonal antibody targeting CD36, a fatty acid transporter implicated in immunometabolic dysfunction across cancer and inflammatory diseases, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

By modulating lipid uptake and reprogramming the immune microenvironment, PLT012 has demonstrated broad activity across preclinical models, supporting its potential as both a monotherapy and in combination with existing immunotherapies.

About Pilatus Biosciences

Pilatus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel metabolic checkpoint immunotherapies to address unmet medical needs in cancer and immune-related diseases. Founded in 2022 from the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research and supported by the Cancer Research Institute, Pilatus operates internationally with R&D teams in Switzerland and Taiwan. The company’s lead program, PLT012, targets CD36 to reprogram the tumor microenvironment and restore anti-tumor immunity in solid tumors. For more information, visit www.pilatusbio.com.

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