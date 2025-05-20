Pierre Fabre USA Unites with Breast Cancer Alliance to Advance Breast Cancer Surgery

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierre Fabre Laboratories, the world's second-largest dermo-cosmetics company is committed to improving the quality of life of those impacted by breast cancer by partnering with Breast Cancer Alliance (BCA) on their Breast Surgical Fellowship. This partnership will provide critical funding and resources to train the next generation of highly skilled breast surgeons, which will expand access to advanced surgical care, leading to improved outcomes for breast cancer patients.

BCA is the only breast cancer organization to provide funding for surgeons to pursue breast oncology fellowships at Society of Surgical Oncology accredited Institutions. Their fellowship program is dedicated to comprehensive training in the latest surgical techniques, research advancements, and compassionate patient care. "By investing in the education and training of a future breast surgeon, Pierre Fabre is making a direct and lasting impact on the future of breast cancer care. Pierre Fabre's commitment to health, research, and patient well-being aligns closely with BCA's mission to improve quality of life for all those affected by breast cancer and helps ensure more patients have access to the expert surgical care they deserve." said Karen Colella, President of Breast Cancer Alliance.

BCA recognizes that survival rates and quality of life are dramatically improved when patients are in the care of specialty trained breast surgeons. "We are profoundly grateful to Pierre Fabre, USA, for funding a Breast Cancer Alliance Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship at the Yale School of Medicine. These highly trained specialists play a critical role in improving outcomes and enhancing quality of life for patients facing a breast cancer diagnosis." continued Colella.

This year, the fellowship recipient is Alanna J. Hickey, MD, Breast Surgery Fellow, studying at Yale School of Medicine. In addition to the training, this fellow is expected to participate in outreach efforts to leverage the long-standing commitment of Yale New Haven Health to its community. "I'm incredibly honored to be selected for this fellowship. I'm confident that it will equip me with the knowledge and skills to further refine my surgical skills to deliver the highest level of care to patients with breast cancer. I'm truly thankful to Pierre Fabre and the Breast Cancer Alliance for their generous support." said Dr. Alanna Hickey.

Pierre Fabre has been a dedicated partner in providing sensitive skincare products for BCA to distribute to patients undergoing treatments for breast cancer. Building on their corporate purpose that states, "Every time we care for a single person, we make the whole world better" their ongoing commitment now includes directly supporting the future of surgical care, which will impact the thousands of women affected by breast cancer each year. "We are honored to partner with BCA on this impactful fellowship. Recognizing the growing need for specialized surgical care due to rising breast cancer rates, this collaboration represents a natural progression to Pierre Fabre's commitment and an action to improve women's health." said Lisa Morris, CEO and President of Pierre Fabre USA.

Pierre Fabre and BCA will continue to partner throughout the year on several initiatives for further impact.

For more information, follow Pierre Fabre Laboratories on LinkedIn and @aveneusa on Instagram



or visit www.aveneusa.com.

Note: High-resolution images, interviews, and product samples are available upon request.

ABOUT EAU THERMALE AVÈNE



With over 275 years of expertise rooted in dermatology and hydrotherapy, Eau Thermale Avène by Pierre Fabre is a leading brand dedicated to managing sensitive skin disorders and is recommended by dermatologists worldwide. Formulated with dermatologist-grade ingredients, Avène offers a wide range of high-quality, efficacious solutions with proven results. As Pierre Fabre is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all skin types, dermatologists are involved from product concept, development, and testing, to create safe solutions for even the most sensitive skin. At the heart of every formula is Avène Thermal Spring Water, which is clinically proven to soothe, soften and calm the skin and all products are non-comedogenic.

ABOUT PIERRE FABRE LABORATORIES



Pierre Fabre Laboratories is the world's second-largest dermo-cosmetics company and one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical laboratories. Its Dermo-cosmetics & Personal Care portfolio includes international brands such as Eau Thermale Avène, Ducray, Klorane, A-Derma, René Furterer, Même Cosmetics, Darrow, and Elgydium. Its Medical Care activity covers 4 main therapeutic fields: oncology, dermatology, primary care and family health care.

In 2024, Pierre Fabre Laboratories posted 3.1 billion euros in revenues, 70% of which came from international sales in 120 countries. Based in southwest France since its creation and manufacturing nearly 90% of its products in France, Pierre Fabre Laboratories employs 10,200 people worldwide. Its R&D budget amounted to 220 million euros in 2024, of which 60% is allocated to targeted therapies in oncology and 35% to skin health and care solutions.

Pierre Fabre Laboratories' majority shareholder (86%) is an eponymous humanitarian Foundation. Employees constitute the company's other shareholder. This capital structure guarantees the company's independence, long-term vision and contribution to the common good. The dividends paid to the Pierre Fabre Foundation contribute to 35 healthcare-access programs deployed in 22 of the least developed countries in the world.

Pierre Fabre Laboratories' CSR policy has been assessed by AFNOR Certification and has been awarded the "Exemplary" level of its CSR label (ISO 26 000 standard for sustainable development).

For more information, visit www.pierre-fabre.com

