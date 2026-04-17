Picard Medical / SynCardia to Present Next Generation Total Artificial Heart Platform at ISHLT 2026 in Toronto

Picard to showcase the SynCardia TAH and next-generation innovation

TUCSON, Ariz., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (“Picard Medical” or the “Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC, (“SynCardia”) maker of the world’s first total artificial heart approved by both the U.S. FDA and Health Canada, today announced its participation in the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (“ISHLT”) 2026 Annual Meeting, to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada.

The ISHLT Annual Meeting is a leading global forum for clinicians, researchers and industry participants focused on the treatment of advanced heart and lung failure, featuring the latest clinical data, emerging technologies and advances in transplantation and mechanical circulatory support.

Andre R. Simon, Vice President of Clinical Affairs at SynCardia, will present a poster titled, “The Emperor Total Artificial Heart: A Fully Implantable Solution for End Stage Heart Failure” during the Total Artificial Heart and Emerging Circulatory Support Technologies poster session. The presentation will highlight ongoing development of the next-generation, fully implantable total artificial heart platform.

Date: April 24, 2026



Time: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Location: Poster Hall





In addition to the scientific presentation, SynCardia will exhibit at booth 409, where attendees can learn more about the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart and ongoing efforts to expand access to life sustaining therapies for patients with end stage biventricular heart failure.

Participation in ISHLT 2026 underscores Picard Medical’s continued engagement with the global clinical community and its commitment to advancing innovation in mechanical circulatory support through scientific exchange and collaboration.

About The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation

ISHLT is a global, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with advanced heart and lung disease through transplantation, mechanical circulatory support, and innovative therapies. Founded in 1981, ISHLT brings together more than 3,600 members across over 60 countries, including physicians, researchers and allied health professionals, and serves as a leading forum for advancing clinical science, professional standards and education in the field.

About Picard Medical and SynCardia

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona–based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the STAH is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world. For additional information about Picard Medical, please visit www.picardmedical.com or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Additional information about the Company, including risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations, is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at https://picardmedical.com/.

Contact:

Investors

Eric Ribner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors LLC

eric@lifesciadvisors.com

Picard Medical, Inc./SynCardia Systems, LLC

IR@picardmedical.com

General/Media

Brittany Lanza

blanza@syncardia.com