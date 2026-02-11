Picard Medical/ SynCardia to Present at European Mechanical Circulatory Support Summit and International Course on Mechanical Circulatory Support and New Technologies in Heart Failure

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (“Picard” or the “Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems LLC, maker of the world’s first total artificial heart approved by both the U.S. FDA and Health Canada, today announced that Dr. Andre Simon, Vice President of Clinical Affairs will attend and present data on the fully implantable Emperor Total Artificial Heart (TAH) at the upcoming 19th EUMS (European Mechanical Circulatory Support Summit) & 11th International Course on Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS) and New Technologies in Advanced Heart Failure (HF) congress, being held February 15th - 18th, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

Details of the presentation are below:

Date: Monday, February 16, 2026

Time: 17:15 – 18:15 Central European Time

Session: Latest Advances in Short-Term MCS and Advanced Heart Failure

Presentation Title: The Emperor Rises: First In Vitro and In Vivo Evaluation of SynCardia’s Electromechanical Total Artificial Heart

About the European Mechanical Circulatory Support Summit

The European Mechanical Circulatory Support Summit (EUMS) (www.congresseums.com) is a leading international forum dedicated to advancing mechanical circulatory support and emerging technologies in the treatment of advanced heart failure. EUMS has joined with Bellvitge University Hospital for the 19th EUMS & 11th International Course on MCS New Technologies in HF to bring together leading clinicians, researchers and industry experts from around the world to share the latest clinical experience technological innovation and best practices in patient care. The congress features high level scientific sessions expert panels and interactive casebased discussions designed to foster collaboration and accelerate progress in this rapidly evolving field.

About Picard Medical and SynCardia

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona–based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world.

For additional information about Picard Medical, please visit www.picardmedical.com or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

