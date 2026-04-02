Picard Medical / SynCardia COO to Deliver Keynote at Venture Café Phoenix During Arizona Tech Week

– Keynote to highlight innovation in artificial heart technology and expanding access for women with advanced heart failure –

TUCSON, Ariz., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (the “Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems LLC, maker of the world’s first total artificial heart approved by both the U.S. FDA and Health Canada, today announced that Chief Operating Officer Matt Schuster will deliver a keynote address at Venture Café Phoenix during Arizona Tech Week, an event that brings together founders, investors, and innovators to showcase Arizona’s growing technology ecosystem.

Information for Keynote Address at Venture Café Phoenix

Location: Phoenix Bioscience Core at the Center for Entrepreneurial Innovation (CEI) Main Stage located 850 N 5th Street, Phoenix, AZ.

Date and time: Thursday April 9, 2026, from 6:20 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.

Register at:

https://community.venturecafephoenix.org/events/6875508c-69d8-4945-b5ce-6a540e006b7b.

Mr. Schuster’s keynote will focus on the evolving role of artificial heart technology in addressing critical gaps in the treatment of advanced heart failure, particularly among underserved patient populations. His presentation will address how next generation, fully implantable total artificial heart systems may expand access to life sustaining therapy, improve mobility and quality of life, and broaden eligibility for treatment, including for women, who remain underrepresented in mechanical circulatory support.

The broader program will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will include the FemTech AZ Pitch Competition and an International Innovation Mixer focused on women’s health innovation and cross border collaboration.

“Picard Medical’s / SynCardia’s participation in AZ Tech Week reflects the Company’s commitment to advancing next-generation medical technologies through innovation and clinical collaboration and events like Venture Café Phoenix provide an important platform to connect innovation with real world patient needs,” said Matt Schuster, Chief Operating Officer of Picard Medical. “As we continue to advance artificial heart technology, we remain focused on expanding access to therapy and addressing longstanding gaps in care, including those that affect women with advanced heart failure.”

The presentation will also highlight recent clinical experience with the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart at leading transplant centers, including the University of California, San Francisco, where cardiac surgeon Dr. Amy Fiedler and her team have recently implanted the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart in multiple patients as part of advanced heart failure care.

About Arizona Tech Week

Arizona Tech Week is a statewide innovation conference that convenes founders, investors, researchers, and industry leaders through a series of events held across Arizona. The program highlights emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and collaboration across sectors including life sciences, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing. Events such as the Venture Café Phoenix Thursday Gathering provide a platform for innovators and companies to showcase new technologies, exchange ideas, and strengthen Arizona’s rapidly growing innovation ecosystem.

About the Phoenix Bioscience Core and Venture Café Phoenix

The Phoenix Bioscience Core (PBC) is a 30-acre life sciences innovation district located in downtown Phoenix that brings together leading academic institutions including Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, and the University of Arizona, alongside research organizations such as the Translational Genomics Research Institute, part of City of Hope, and the International Genomics Consortium. The district also collaborates closely with major healthcare systems including Banner Health, Phoenix Children’s, Dignity Health, HonorHealth, the Phoenix VA, and Valleywise Health, creating a hub for biomedical research, clinical innovation, and technology development.

Venture Café Phoenix hosts its flagship “Thursday Gathering” at 850 N 5th Street, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, and industry leaders each week to exchange ideas and build connections. Held every Thursday from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm, the gathering attracts more than 150 participants and features breakout sessions, mentor hours, demonstrations, and community programming designed to foster collaboration and strengthen Arizona’s innovation ecosystem.

About Picard Medical and SynCardia

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona-based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world.

For additional information about Picard Medical, please visit www.picardmedical.com or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Investors

Eric Ribner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors LLC

eric@lifesciadvisors.com

Picard Medical, Inc./SynCardia Systems, LLC

IR@picardmedical.com

General/Media

Brittany Lanza

blanza@syncardia.com