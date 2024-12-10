Phreesia Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

ALL-REMOTE COMPANY/WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia” or the “Company”) announced financial results today for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2024.





“We are excited about the future here at Phreesia,” said CEO and Co-Founder Chaim Indig. “Our network continues to grow, adoption of our current offerings is increasing, and we are beginning to see the promise of new solutions we are investing in.”

Fiscal Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2024 Highlights

Total revenue was $106.8 million in the quarter, up 17% year-over-year.

Average number of healthcare services clients (“AHSCs”) was 4,237 in the quarter, up 15% year-over-year.

Total revenue per AHSC was $25,207 in the quarter, up 1% year-over-year. See “Key Metrics” below for additional information.

Healthcare services revenue per AHSC was $17,481 in the quarter, down 2% year-over-year. See “Key Metrics” below for additional information.

Net loss was $14.4 million in the quarter compared to net loss of $31.9 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $9.8 million in the quarter compared to negative $6.6 million in the same period in the prior year.

was $9.8 million in the quarter compared to negative $6.6 million in the same period in the prior year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $5.8 million for the three months ended October 31, 2024, as compared to net cash used in operating activities of $6.3 million for the three months ended October 31, 2023.

Free cash flow 2 was $1.6 million for the three months ended October 31, 2024, as compared to negative $11.6 million for the three months ended October 31, 2023.

was $1.6 million for the three months ended October 31, 2024, as compared to negative $11.6 million for the three months ended October 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2024 was $81.7 million, a decrease of $5.8 million from January 31, 2024 and down $0.1 million from July 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

We are narrowing our revenue outlook for fiscal 2025 to a range of $418 million to $420 million from a previous range of $416 million to $426 million, implying year-over-year growth of 17% to 18%.

We are updating our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2025 to a range of $34 million to $36 million from a previous range of $26 million to $31 million. Our outlook reflects our strong performance in the fiscal third quarter and our continued focus on margin improvement.

We are maintaining our expectation for AHSCs to reach approximately 4,200 for fiscal 2025, compared to 3,601 in fiscal 2024. We are maintaining our expectation for Total revenue per AHSC to increase in fiscal 2025 compared to the $98,944 we achieved in fiscal 2024.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

We are introducing our revenue outlook for fiscal 2026. We expect revenue to be in the range of $472 million to $482 million. The revenue range provided for fiscal 2026 assumes no additional revenue from potential future acquisitions completed between now and January 31, 2026.

We are introducing our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2026. We expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $78 million to $88 million. The Adjusted EBITDA range provided for fiscal 2026 assumes continued improvement in operating leverage across the Company through focusing on efficiency.

We expect AHSCs to reach approximately 4,500 in fiscal 2026. Additionally, we expect Total revenue per AHSC in fiscal 2026 to increase from fiscal 2025.

We believe our $81.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2024, along with cash generated in our normal operations, gives us sufficient flexibility to reach our fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 outlook. Additionally, our available borrowing capacity under our credit facility with Capital One provides us with an additional source of capital to pursue future growth opportunities not incorporated into our fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 outlook. As of October 31, 2024 we have no borrowings outstanding under our credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP Net income (loss) because we do not provide an outlook for GAAP Net income (loss) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of Other (income) expense, net and (Benefit from) provision for income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP Net income (loss). Because we cannot reasonably predict such items, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. We caution, however, that such items could have a significant impact on the calculation of GAAP Net income (loss). For further information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, including a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and an explanation of these measures, please see “Non-GAAP financial measures” below.

Available Information

We intend to use our Company website (including our Investor Relations website) as well as our Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram accounts as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: our future financial and operating performance, including our revenue, operating leverage, margins, Adjusted EBITDA, cash flows and profitability3; our ability to finance our plans to achieve our fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 outlook with our current cash balance and cash generated in the normal course of business; and our outlook for fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026, including our expectations regarding revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, AHSCs and Total revenue per AHSC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, risks associated with: our ability to effectively manage our growth and meet our growth objectives; our focus on the long-term and our investments in growth; the competitive environment in which we operate; our ability to comply with the covenants in our credit agreement with Capital One; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our products and services; our ability to develop and release new products and services and successful enhancements, features and modifications to our existing products and services; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform; the impact of cyberattacks, security incidents or breaches impacting our business; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; our ability to make accurate predictions about our industry and addressable market; our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to healthcare services clients; our ability to continue to operate effectively with a primarily remote workforce and attract and retain key talent; our ability to realize the intended benefits of our acquisitions and partnerships; and difficulties in integrating our acquisitions and investments; and other general, market, political, economic and business conditions (including from the results of the 2024 U.S. presidential and congressional elections and the warfare and/or political and economic instability in Ukraine, the Middle East or elsewhere). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those listed or described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2024 that will be filed with the SEC following this press release. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, with the exception of our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the reasons described above.

Conference Call Information

We will hold a conference call on Monday December 9, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review our fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results. To participate in our live conference call and webcast, please dial (800) 715-9871 (or (646) 307-1963 for international participants) using conference code number 7404611 or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of our Investor Relations website at ir.phreesia.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Phreesia

Phreesia is a trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled approximately 150 million patient visits in 2023—more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.—scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes.

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) October 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,740 $ 87,520 Settlement assets 25,046 28,072 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,468 and $1,392 as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 71,408 64,863 Deferred contract acquisition costs 362 768 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,017 14,461 Total current assets 189,573 195,684 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $87,861 and $76,859 as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 25,973 16,902 Capitalized internal-use software, net of accumulated amortization of $53,210 and $45,769 as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 51,322 46,139 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,656 266 Deferred contract acquisition costs 450 986 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $7,536 and $4,925 as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 29,014 31,625 Goodwill 75,845 75,845 Other assets 1,870 2,879 Total Assets $ 375,703 $ 370,326 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current: Settlement obligations $ 25,046 $ 28,072 Current portion of finance lease liabilities and other debt 8,866 6,056 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,021 393 Accounts payable 15,870 8,480 Accrued expenses 29,080 37,130 Deferred revenue 22,188 24,113 Other current liabilities 7,130 5,875 Total current liabilities 109,201 110,119 Long-term finance lease liabilities and other debt 10,292 5,400 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 840 134 Long-term deferred revenue 199 97 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 446 270 Other long-term liabilities 133 2,857 Total Liabilities 121,111 118,877 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, undesignated, $0.01 par value - 20,000,000 shares authorized as of both October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024; no shares issued or outstanding as of both October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value - 500,000,000 shares authorized as of both October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024; 59,439,197 and 57,709,762 shares issued as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 594 577 Additional paid-in capital 1,094,629 1,039,361 Accumulated deficit (795,106 ) (742,969 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5 ) — Treasury stock, at cost, 1,355,169 shares as of both October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024 (45,520 ) (45,520 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 254,592 251,449 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 375,703 $ 370,326

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended

October 31, Nine months ended

October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Subscription and related services $ 49,363 $ 42,595 $ 144,717 $ 119,783 Payment processing fees 24,704 23,218 77,064 71,102 Network solutions 32,733 25,806 88,351 70,409 Total revenues 106,800 91,619 310,132 261,294 Expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 17,854 15,529 49,720 44,885 Payment processing expense 16,683 15,410 51,648 47,352 Sales and marketing 30,071 36,478 92,266 111,135 Research and development 29,315 28,544 87,738 82,484 General and administrative 19,633 20,240 58,182 61,105 Depreciation 3,566 4,483 11,011 13,231 Amortization 3,521 2,980 10,052 8,003 Total expenses 120,643 123,664 360,617 368,195 Operating loss (13,843 ) (32,045 ) (50,485 ) (106,901 ) Other expense, net (144 ) (47 ) (261 ) (39 ) Interest income, net 26 523 311 2,027 Total other (expense) income, net (118 ) 476 50 1,988 Loss before provision for income taxes (13,961 ) (31,569 ) (50,435 ) (104,913 ) Provision for income taxes (442 ) (372 ) (1,702 ) (1,326 ) Net loss $ (14,403 ) $ (31,941 ) $ (52,137 ) $ (106,239 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (1.96 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 57,891,591 55,251,074 57,358,637 54,139,555 (1) Our potential dilutive securities have been excluded from the computation of diluted net loss per share as the effect would be to reduce the net loss per share. Therefore, the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding used to calculate both basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders is the same.

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended

October 31, Nine months ended

October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (14,403 ) $ (31,941 ) $ (52,137 ) $ (106,239 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Change in foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax (3 ) — (5 ) — Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (3 ) — (5 ) — Comprehensive loss $ (14,406 ) $ (31,941 ) $ (52,142 ) $ (106,239 )

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended

October 31, Nine months ended

October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net loss $ (14,403 ) $ (31,941 ) $ (52,137 ) $ (106,239 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,087 7,463 21,063 21,234 Stock-based compensation expense 16,525 17,963 49,813 53,749 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 62 84 174 253 Cost of Phreesia hardware purchased by customers 571 582 1,248 1,232 Deferred contract acquisition costs amortization 1,322 235 1,706 855 Non-cash operating lease expense 207 142 568 484 Deferred taxes 57 39 176 181 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (10,141 ) (991 ) (6,558 ) (3,361 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,005 (1,530 ) 4,286 (761 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (552 ) — (765 ) — Accounts payable 6,948 1,189 5,198 (1,226 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,655 ) 469 (6,202 ) 6,530 Lease liabilities (202 ) (232 ) (622 ) (884 ) Deferred revenue 954 218 (1,823 ) (1,347 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,785 (6,310 ) 16,125 (29,300 ) Investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (10,406 ) — (14,279 ) Capitalized internal-use software (3,566 ) (4,069 ) (11,112 ) (13,889 ) Purchases of property and equipment (616 ) (1,242 ) (5,919 ) (3,344 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,182 ) (15,717 ) (17,031 ) (31,512 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 17 250 583 925 Treasury stock to satisfy tax withholdings on stock compensation awards — (1,451 ) — (12,176 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 840 919 2,443 2,782 Finance lease payments (1,895 ) (1,729 ) (5,170 ) (5,156 ) Constructive financing — — — 1,688 Principal payments on financing agreements (304 ) (273 ) (888 ) (318 ) Debt issuance costs and loan facility fee payments — — (152 ) (250 ) Financing payments of acquisition-related liabilities (309 ) — (1,673 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (1,651 ) (2,284 ) (4,857 ) (12,505 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10 ) — (17 ) — Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (58 ) (24,311 ) (5,780 ) (73,317 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 81,798 127,677 87,520 176,683 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 81,740 $ 103,366 $ 81,740 $ 103,366 Supplemental information of non-cash investing and financing information: Right of use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ — $ 346 $ 1,958 $ 346 Property and equipment acquisitions through finance leases $ 6,847 $ 371 $ 13,709 $ 7,438 Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software included in current liabilities $ 3,508 $ 2,911 $ 3,508 $ 2,911 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 343 $ 309 $ 1,006 $ 1,023 Issuance of stock to settle liabilities for stock-based compensation $ 2,853 $ 3,420 $ 10,679 $ 10,641 Issuance of stock as consideration in business combinations $ — $ 30,645 $ — $ 35,321 Deferred consideration liabilities payable in business combinations $ — $ 10,294 $ — $ 10,294 Capitalized software acquired through vendor financing $ — $ — $ — $ 2,047 Cash paid for: Interest $ 595 $ 295 $ 1,459 $ 649 Income taxes $ 549 $ — $ 2,559 $ 48

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and statements made during the above-referenced webcast may include certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before interest income, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and before stock-based compensation expense and other expense, net.

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA in this press release and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed after this press release because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP Net income (loss) because we do not provide an outlook for GAAP Net income (loss) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of Other (income) expense, net and (Benefit from) provision for income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP Net income (loss). Because we cannot reasonably predict such items, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. We caution, however, that such items could have a significant impact on the calculation of GAAP Net income (loss).

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of non-cash stock-based compensation; (3) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; or (4) interest income, net; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, and our GAAP financial results.

