Phreesia and Ad Council Partnership Yields High Patient Engagement in 3 Mental Health Awareness Campaigns

Messaging at the point of care encourages patients to take steps toward improving their mental health

Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, has collaborated with the Ad Council, a nonprofit organization at the forefront of driving change through social impact marketing, to bring three public health campaigns about mental health directly to patients and caregivers. Collectively across the campaigns, Phreesia has already delivered more than 430,000 messages, helping to spread awareness about the importance of youth and adult mental wellbeing and encouraging more open conversations about mental health.





Key Phreesia findings among patients and caregivers who consented to view the campaigns include:

Most individuals said they plan to talk about mental health with their doctor, family or friends after viewing the campaigns.

More than half of individuals said they are likely to search for additional information about mental health after viewing the campaigns.

According to Ad Council research, 64% of adults in the U.S. report having a mental health condition, either professionally or self-diagnosed. Of those with a condition, only 49% are getting help or treatment. These conditions, such as depression, anxiety and more, can make it challenging for individuals to manage stress, relate to others and make healthy choices. Mental health concerns have also risen among the youth population, as U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that suicide is now the second-leading cause of death for teens and young adults.

As part of their ongoing partnership, Phreesia and the Ad Council’s three collaborations aim to reach patients and caregivers at a moment when they’re engaged in their healthcare and are potentially more open to conversations about sensitive topics like mental health. Through the content, which was designed by Phreesia’s in-house creative team, recipients are guided to educational information, resources and fact sheets about the importance of mental health and tips for discussing it with their peers, children and healthcare providers.

“We’re very excited to see how our campaigns with Phreesia are not only increasing awareness about such an important public health issue, but also helping to normalize discussions about emotional wellbeing among patients and their peers, children and doctors,” said DJ Perera, Chief Media Officer at the Ad Council. “These results underscore the importance of reaching the right individuals with relevant health content when they’re ready to take action.”

Campaign results:

Teen and Young Adult Mental Health —Over a year-long run in support of “Seize the Awkward,” a campaign from the Ad Council, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Jed Foundation, Phreesia delivered more than 255,000 messages to young adults, ages 18 to 24, who consented to receive content. The campaign focused on educating young adults about how to identify when a friend may be struggling and start conversations to check in.

Overall, the content sparked discussions as intended, with individuals exposed to the campaign requesting more than 3,300 conversation starters to equip them for talking with peers. Additionally, nearly half of surveyed patients who saw the campaign said they were very likely to search for more information about how to support a friend’s mental health, and 60% said they were now likely to reach out to a friend about their mental health. The content especially had a significant impact on young men, who are less likely than women to seek help for many serious mental health issues, according to Mental Health America. Surveyed young men who were exposed to the campaign were 1.2x more likely to say they’d reach out to a friend about their mental health compared with young male patients in the control group.

Adolescent Mental Health—Between June 2023 and June 2024, Phreesia delivered nearly 60,000 educational messages to parents and caregivers of middle schoolers and teens who consented to view content from the Ad Council’s “Sound It Out” campaign. The campaign helped motivate caregivers who consented to content to learn about ways to support childhood mental health: about 8 in 10 surveyed caregivers who saw it indicated they were likely to search for more information about improving their child’s emotional wellbeing. The content also drove doctor-caregiver discussions, with 81% of surveyed caregivers reporting that they were likely to talk to their child’s doctor about their child’s emotional wellbeing.

Adult Mental Health—In the six months since the Ad Council partnership’s launch, Phreesia has delivered more than 117,000 messages to Black and Hispanic men who consented to content from the “Love, Your Mind” campaign from Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council. The campaign offers materials and guidance to encourage people that when we prioritize taking care of our mental health, it can help us take steps toward reaching our goals in life. The Phreesia partnership has generated more than 5,600 requests for follow-up resources. And, after viewing the campaign content, 56% of surveyed men said they were very likely to search for additional mental health information and support, and 60% said they intended to talk to their doctor about how to manage their mental wellbeing.

“Millions of Americans face mental health challenges that negatively impact their emotional, physical and social wellbeing, and many aren’t aware of the support and resources available to them,” said David Linetsky, Phreesia’s Senior Vice President, Life Sciences. “We’re so proud of these campaigns and of our ongoing partnership with the Ad Council to equip patients with the tools they need start important mental health conversations with physicians, parents or peers.”

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled approximately 150 million patient visits in 2023—more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.—scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit’s founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country’s most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council’s national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day. To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council’s communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

