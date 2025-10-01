PhotonPharma Inc. CEO to Present Novel Autologous Treatment Platform at Premier Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

Dr. Raymond Goodrich to deliver two presentations on Innocell ™ product manufacturing and pre-clinical data at 2nd Annual Personalized Cancer Vaccine Summit in Boston

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPharma , a cancer immunotherapy company developing a scalable autologous therapy platform, Innocell™, announced that CEO and Chief Scientific Officer Raymond Goodrich, PhD, will present at the 2nd Annual Personalized Cancer Vaccine Summit taking place November 18-20, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr. Goodrich will deliver two featured presentations showcasing PhotonPharma's innovative approach to personalized cancer immunotherapies:

"Developing a Practical & Scalable Autologous Vaccine Manufacturing Platform Using Whole Tumor Cells to Enable Real-World Application of Personalized Immunotherapy" – This presentation will detail how PhotonPharma is adapting pathogen reduction technology to manufacture metabolically active, non-replicating tumor cells for autologous immunotherapy, significantly simplifying production while preserving immunogenic function.

"Activating the Immune System with Whole-Tumor Vaccines: Harnessing Shared & Neoantigens to Remodel the Tumor Microenvironment" – Dr. Goodrich will present preclinical data demonstrating how PhotonPharma's whole tumor cell platform stimulates immune responses by combining shared tumor-associated antigens and patient-specific neoantigens in a single vaccine format.

"We're excited to share our progress in developing a truly scalable manufacturing platform to potentially deliver personalized cancer immunotherapies" said Dr. Terry Opgenorth, Chairman of the Board. "Our approach addresses the key challenges facing the field – manufacturing speed, cost-effectiveness, and broad tumor coverage – while maintaining the personalized benefits that make these therapies so promising."

The presentations highlight PhotonPharma's unique manufacturing workflow that streamlines the process from tumor resection to reinjection, reducing turnaround time and improving reproducibility. The technology platform's initial indication targets patients with relapsed ovarian cancer.

About the Personalized Cancer Vaccine Summit

The 2nd Annual Personalized Cancer Vaccine Summit brings together 80+ senior executives from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to address critical challenges in personalized cancer vaccine development. The event features presentations from industry leaders including Moderna, Merck, BioNTech, and Genentech, alongside innovative companies developing next-generation platforms across mRNA, peptide, viral, and cellular modalities.

About PhotonPharma

PhotonPharma is developing novel autologous cancer therapies using whole tumor cells to provide broad antigen coverage and robust immune activation. The company's proprietary manufacturing platform adapts proven blood pathogen reduction technology to create metabolically active, non-replicating tumor cells that preserve natural immunogenic properties while enabling scalable, cost-effective production. PhotonPharma is focused on delivering personalized immunotherapies that can meaningfully extend patient survival across multiple cancer types.

Dr. Raymond Goodrich serves as CEO and Chief Scientific Officer at PhotonPharma and is a Professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology at Colorado State University. He brings extensive expertise in immunotherapy development and pathogen reduction technologies. Dr. Goodrich has been instrumental in developing PhotonPharma's whole tumor cell immunotherapy platform and advancing the company's clinical development strategy.

For more information, please visit www.photonpharmaceuticals.com or contact:

Raymond Goodrich, PhD



CEO, CSO, VP of R&D



PhotonPharma, Inc.



ray.goodrich@photonpharma.net

Media Contact:

Valerie Ray, DBA, MSME



Vice President of Operations



PhotonPharma, Inc.



Valerie.ray@photonpharma.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Investigational Product Disclaimer

IMPORTANT: Innocell™ is an investigational product that has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The safety and efficacy of Innocell™ have not been established. There is no assurance that Innocell™ will receive regulatory approval or prove to be commercially viable.

SOURCE PhotonPharma Inc.