PhotonPharma Inc. Appoints Derek Brown as New CEO

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPharma Inc., a leader in the development of autologous cancer immunotherapies with clearance from FDA to conduct a first-in-human clinical study in women with stage III/IV ovarian cancer with the investigational autologous vaccine, Innocell™, is excited to announce the appointment of Derek Brown as its new Chief Executive Officer. With more than 25 years of diverse biopharmaceutical experience across the entire product lifecycle, Derek brings a wealth of strategic, operational, and financial expertise to guide PhotonPharma through its next phase of growth. Mr. Brown replaces Alan Rudolph who will step down after leading the company to a successful FDA clearance and will remain on the Board of Directors.

Before joining PhotonPharma, Derek served as the Global Commercial Development Lead at Rallybio, where he developed the company’s commercial vision, capabilities, and operational plans. He was instrumental in conveying these plans to investors and business development partners, setting a strong foundation for the company’s future commercial success.

Derek’s extensive experience includes leadership roles at Chiasma, where he helped prepare the company for its first commercial launch and played a key role in its successful sale to Amryt Pharma. At Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Derek led a global team responsible for the commercialization of Ultomiris® and marketing efforts for Soliris®. His leadership in launching products, new product planning, and market access was further honed during his 12 years at Boehringer Ingelheim in both the U.S. and Germany.

Derek holds a BA in Cellular Structure and Function and in Economics from Middlebury College, and an MBA from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. His unique blend of scientific understanding and business acumen will be critical in driving PhotonPharma’s continued innovation and growth.

“Derek’s leadership and deep understanding of the biopharmaceutical industry make him the perfect fit for PhotonPharma as we advance the clinical development of our cancer therapy platform, Innocell™,” said Terry Opgenorth, Chairman of the Board at PhotonPharma. “His track record of commercial success and ability to lead teams through critical product phases will be key as we work to bring this groundbreaking treatment to patients.”

“I’m honored to lead PhotonPharma at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey,” said Derek Brown. “PhotonPharma’s differentiated and novel cancer immunotherapy programs show great promise to improve the outcomes for patients with solid tumors. I look forward to working closely with the talented team and with the City of Hope as we prepare to launch our first Phase 1 study.”

About PhotonPharma:

PhotonPharma is dedicated to developing innovative autologous cancer therapies that leverage the body’s immune system to fight disease. With a focus on personalized medicine, the company’s lead product, Innocell™, aims to provide a safe and effective therapy for a wide range of solid organ tumors. In February 2024, PhotonPharma received FDA clearance for the company’s first Phase 1 study in the US: a first-in-human clinical study for stage III/IV ovarian cancer treatment with the investigational autologous vaccine therapy, Innocell™. The company has partnered with the City of Hope in Los Angeles to conduct the study. The Phase 1 clinical trial for Innocell™ will evaluate its safety, tolerability, and immune response indicators in patients with Stage III/IV ovarian cancer. PhotonPharma anticipates initiating patient enrollment in the near future.

