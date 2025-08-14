Phosphorex Appoints Jerry Williamson as Chief Executive Officer

HOPKINTON, Mass., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphorex, a drug delivery-focused contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") and Ampersand Capital Partners portfolio company announced today the appointment of Jerry Williamson as Chief Executive Officer. With over 35 years of leadership experience in bioscience and diagnostics, Jerry brings a proven track record of building innovative life sciences companies and delivering strong commercial and operational outcomes.

Most recently, Jerry served as CEO of Sengenics, where he led the company's strategic transformation in immunology profiling. He previously held CEO roles at NanoView Biosciences, KEW, Inc., and Metamark Genetics, and served as president of Genetix LLC, Biacore Inc., and Pyrosequencing, Inc. His deep expertise spans research tools, diagnostics, and analytical technologies—sectors that align strongly with Phosphorex's strategic growth ambitions.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jerry to the Phosphorex team," said Trevor Wahlbrink, General Partner at Ampersand. "His exceptional leadership experience, particularly in scaling services platforms offering science-driven solutions, makes him ideally suited to lead Phosphorex through its next phase of innovation and expansion."

Jerry's appointment comes at a pivotal time as Phosphorex continues to expand its capabilities in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation, process development, and cGMP manufacturing to support the next generation of RNA, gene, and small molecule therapeutics.

"I'm excited to join Phosphorex and lead a team that's at the forefront of enabling drug delivery innovation," said Jerry. "The company has built an impressive foundation in lipid-based technologies, and I look forward to accelerating our growth and impact in partnership with our customers and investors."

About Phosphorex



Phosphorex is a leading provider of drug delivery technologies and solutions. By harnessing the potential of microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery, Phosphorex offers tailored solutions and enabling technologies to optimize a drug's release rate, targeting ability, bioavailability, and deliverability, with the goal of achieving desired therapeutic effects while reducing adverse clinical outcomes. Phosphorex supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies through all phases of their development, from proof of concept to clinical studies. Phosphorex's mission is to help our partners solve complex problems and develop successful drugs to help patients. Additional information about Phosphorex is available at www.phosphorex.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

