Phio Pharmaceuticals to Present Recent Clinical Results from Skin Cancer Trial with siRNA based INTASYL PH-762

Title: PD-1 Directed Intratumoral Immunotherapy for Cutaneous Carcinomas: A Clinical Study of INTASYL PH-762 Abstract Number: 610 Presenting Author: Mary Spellman, M.D. Date: Saturday November 8, 2025 Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today that it will present clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial at the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), which will be held in National Harbor, Maryland from November 7-9, 2025.Phio's poster presentation will highlight the clinical results from the ongoing Phase 1b dose escalation clinical trial. This clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of intratumoral injection of PH-762 in patients with cutaneous squamous carcinoma, Merkel cell carcinoma, and melanoma.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The ongoing Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,